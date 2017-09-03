GCAA working with operators to lift suspension on shuttling operations

Following the suspension of shuttle operations for domestic air operators on August 30, 2017, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says it is working with domestic air operators to review and approve policies and procedures document to conduct shuttle operations.

The GCAA has adopted the International Civil Aviation Organization five-phase process for approval of operator’s manual on shuttle operations. The process entails 1) Pre-application phase; 2) Application phase; 3) Document evaluation; 4) Demonstration and Inspection and 5) Certification.

The GCAA has stated that it is aware of the socio-economic impact of the suspension especially on hinterland residents. Its officials are working around the clock to evaluate submissions made by operators. To date, submissions have been received by the GCAA from National Air Transport Association (NATA) and Trans Guyana Airways.

All yesterday, the Authority’s Flight Operations Inspector was aboard a Trans Guyana Airways flight conducting demonstration inspection to ensure documented procedures are being observed by the operator. Inspections were conducted on flight operations into Olive Creek, Blake Slater and Kamarang aerodromes.

Based on the demonstration inspection, Trans Guyana Airways is required to amend its manual, after which certification of its shuttle operations should be completed on or before Wednesday September 6, 2017.

Meanwhile, the GCAA is working with the other operators to bring their operations into compliance for them to be certified for shuttle operations.

The Authority reaffirmed that its action was necessary to enhance safety of the travelling public and aviation personnel, and stated that it will continue its increased surveillance of Air Operators.