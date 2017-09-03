Latest update September 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCAA working with operators to lift suspension on shuttling operations

Sep 03, 2017 News 0

Following the suspension of shuttle operations for domestic air operators on August 30, 2017, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says it is working with domestic air operators to review and approve policies and procedures document to conduct shuttle operations.
The GCAA has adopted the International Civil Aviation Organization five-phase process for approval of operator’s manual on shuttle operations. The process entails 1) Pre-application phase; 2) Application phase; 3) Document evaluation; 4) Demonstration and Inspection and 5) Certification.
The GCAA has stated that it is aware of the socio-economic impact of the suspension especially on hinterland residents. Its officials are working around the clock to evaluate submissions made by operators. To date, submissions have been received by the GCAA from National Air Transport Association (NATA) and Trans Guyana Airways.
All yesterday, the Authority’s Flight Operations Inspector was aboard a Trans Guyana Airways flight conducting demonstration inspection to ensure documented procedures are being observed by the operator. Inspections were conducted on flight operations into Olive Creek, Blake Slater and Kamarang aerodromes.
Based on the demonstration inspection, Trans Guyana Airways is required to amend its manual, after which certification of its shuttle operations should be completed on or before Wednesday September 6, 2017.
Meanwhile, the GCAA is working with the other operators to bring their operations into compliance for them to be certified for shuttle operations.
The Authority reaffirmed that its action was necessary to enhance safety of the travelling public and aviation personnel, and stated that it will continue its increased surveillance of Air Operators.

More in this category

Sports

Calvin Ming’s Pabst Racing Team are USF 2000 Series 2017 champs

Calvin Ming’s Pabst Racing Team are USF 2000 Series 2017 champs

Sep 03, 2017

Watkins Glen, USA – Guyanese Calvin Ming who forms an integral part of the Pabst Racing Team comprising of Lucas Kohl of Brazil and Holland’s Rinus Veekay emerged as the top team of the USF...
Read More
Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s one-day tournament scrums off today at the National Park

Trophy Stall/GRFU 7s one-day tournament scrums...

Sep 03, 2017

EBD/Upper Demerara trail by one run with 8 wkts intact against Georgetown

EBD/Upper Demerara trail by one run with 8 wkts...

Sep 03, 2017

Youth in Focus…An instinctive desire to succeed drives West Dem. Sec. student/athlete, Joanna Archer

Youth in Focus…An instinctive desire to...

Sep 03, 2017

Walton, Rochi put Amazon Warriors on verge of playoffs

Walton, Rochi put Amazon Warriors on verge of...

Sep 03, 2017

Indigenous Heritage Race-Walk on next Sunday

Indigenous Heritage Race-Walk on next Sunday

Sep 03, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Dictatorship in the making

    Two developments within the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) should scare the living daylights out of all Guyanese, because... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]