‘Express Guyana’ on a mission to improve youths’ lives through music

Express Guyana , a non-governmental organization (NGO), has created a way to help improve the quality of life of youths and other community members on the West Bank of Demerara.

The group is currently made up of five members – Leana Allen, Michelle Charles, Collin Allen, Ezzie Crandon and Seon Revile.

The young group is aiming to improve the health and social well-being of Guyanese within the region. The organization hopes that through its interventions, the prevalence and impact of societal challenges will decline.

The quintet has been in existence as a voluntary group for four years. The founders after awhile realized that it was time to streamline their offering to influence the emotional, social, economic and physical aspects of their communities in a strategic way.

As a result, the organization now offers opportunities for healthier living through the educational, performance and lifestyle interventions. One such intervention is the Performing Arts Programme which was launched in May last.

Members of the group told Kaieteur News that they were able to secure a grant from the Australian Direct Aid Programme.

With that grant, the organization was able to procure the instruments and equipment necessary to gift the West Bank youths with quality practical and theoretical tutoring in the keyboard, guitar and drums, at a cost substantially below its worth.

The classes that are provided for the youths are held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3pm to 7pm, with 5-45-minute sessions held during that time.

Each participant is entitled to two sessions per week. Musical tutoring services for the programme are provided by the capable team at Music Unlimited.

To date, the programme has a total of 36 active members who are improving their skills on a weekly basis, with a capacity for expansion to 90 persons.

The NGO plans on adding vocal training to the programme in November.

The budding performers and musicians not only have fun, but are provided a safe space for freedom of expression, character development and improved self-confidence.

The team will be hosting their first recital for the Performing Arts Programme today at the West Demerara Secondary School from 5:00pm.

At the recital, the participants will be able to showcase to their family and friends all they have learnt in the past three months. This event is free and open to the public to support the students as they grow in their varying art forms and holistically.

The organization is also in the process of signing students up for the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) Grade 1 examination.

This is an internationally acclaimed examination for musicians who have the potential to aid with school entry requirements at international universities.

The Express Guyana team also offers a free marriage enrichment programme which helps to equip married couples with the tools to improve their relationship and resolves conflicts in a manner that still fosters love.

The team is also embarking on a school intervention programme, targeting primary and secondary schools on the West Bank with the knowledge and skills to cope with social issues such as suicide, drug abuse and domestic violence. This will be launched in the near future.

The team addresses social issues including suicide, domestic violence, teenage pregnancy, racism and discrimination – through written works and the performing arts.

The ultimate aim is to provide the educational, social and moral standards of children, youth, women and men, through targeted programmes designed to address the needs of each group.

Further, the team is promoting wellness-based initiatives and assisting in the provision of basic needs of marginalized groups, including the homeless and underprivileged youths. (Tianna Cole)