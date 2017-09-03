Latest update September 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

EBD/Upper Demerara trail by one run with 8 wkts intact against Georgetown

Rutherford grabs 7, Bacchus hits 50

East Bank Demerara/Upper Demerara trail Georgetown by one run with eight second innings wickets intact when their GCB/Cricket Guyana Inc. Jaguars three-day Franchise league match commenced yesterday.

Sherfene Rutherford finished with 7-48

Batting first on a difficult Lusignan pitch, East Bank Demerara/Upper Demerara were shot out for 115 in 39.3 overs just after lunch. Pacer Paul Wintz had Stephan Brown caught and bowled without scoring while and Qumar Torrington trapped Sachin Singh lbw (01) as EBD/Upper Demerara were reduced to 5-2.
Danny Narayan (07) and Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed (00) soon followed with the score on 25-4. However, Vishaul Singh and Sherfene Rutherford added 32 for the fifth-wicket before the latter was lbw to Steven Sankar for 19, Singh was the top scorer with 32 (2×4 1×6).
Ershad Ali and Totaram Bishun were the only other batsmen that offered any resistance with 18 not out and 13 respectively, off-spinner Gajanan Suknanan claimed 3-24 and Steven Sankar 3-38.
Pacer Ali-Mohamed picked up the wickets of Martin Pestano Belle (00) and Sunil Singh (02), reducing Georgetown to 17-2 in reply. Rutherford who impressed with his pace then bowled Marvan Prashad (04) before Robin Bacchus and Dexter Solomon steadied the innings with a stand of 71.
Their resistance was ended when Solomon was lbw to one that didn’t rise above ankle from Rutherford for 29 (4×4 1×6). Bacchus survived some early nervous moments, but blossomed to hit six fours and one six before he was lbw to the Rutherford for 51.
Rutherford continued to maintain a steady line and had Wintz caught and bowled for four before trapping Sankar lbw without scoring. Devon Lord made 19 and Joshua Wade 11 down the order as Georgetown was bowled out for 136 to take a 21 run lead. Rutherford finished with 7-48 while Ali-Mohamed had 2-27.
Batting a second time, East Bank reached 20-2 with Vishaul Singh and Sachin Singh unbeaten on four each. Browne (01) and Narayan (00) are the batmen back in the pavilion, both falling to Wintz. Play continues at 09:30hrs today.

