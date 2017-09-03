Latest update September 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Cops probe suspicious drowning of teen miner

Sep 03, 2017

Police ranks in Bartica, Region Seven, are investigating the suspicious drowning two Thursdays ago of an 18-year-old miner in the Mazaruni River, in the vicinity of Poppy Show Landing. The incident occurred around 21:50 hrs.

Dead: Devon George

The dead teen has been identified as Devon George of 89 Leopold Street, Georgetown.
According to information received, the victim was attempting to cross the Mazaruni River when the paddle boat which he was using began taking in water.
The police said that persons in the area heard his screams and went to help, but his body was already submerged.
His remains were recovered the following day and a post mortem examination revealed that George died from drowning, compounded by blunt trauma.
Divisional Commander, Ravindradat Budhram said that on Thursday last, a team of policemen departed Bartica to visit the scene and have not returned as yet.
Yesterday, the dead man’s mother, Samantha Ollivierre, explained that her son left home in June last to go and work with a dredge owner at Mazaruni.
The woman said that her son would usually go and work in the interior locations, but it was his first visit to Mazaruni.
Just a week before he died, Ollivierre said that the young man called and informed her that he would have been out August month end.
“The night he died, his cousin (Delroy Ollivierre) who was with him at Mazaruni, called and tell me he died,” the woman related, while adding that she was informed by the cousin that they were both watching television when the teen said he was going to purchase biscuits.
“He (Delroy) said that the next morning, my son body floated up in the river. He said he didn’t hear anything or see anything,” the woman related.
Ollivierre said that her son was a good swimmer and she is convinced someone did something to him. “His father is going to the area to find out what really happened to him,” she noted.
Meanwhile, Commander Budhram said that once the ranks return, a detailed account of what transpired will be provided.

