Calvin Ming’s Pabst Racing Team are USF 2000 Series 2017 champs

Watkins Glen, USA – Guyanese Calvin Ming who forms an integral part of the Pabst
Racing Team comprising of Lucas Kohl of Brazil and Holland’s Rinus Veekay emerged as the top team of the USF 2000 Series for 2017, while Oliver Askew took the Individual Championship title.
Reports out of the USA informed that the weekend motored off well with young Ming managing to lead the pack with the fastest lap times during the two Friday free-practice sessions. However, he only managed to qualify in P6 on Saturday (yesterday) morning while his teammate Veekay qualified in P2 and Askew in P1.
Starting from P6 in the race yesterday, Ming quickly charged into P3 by the exit of turn #1 with Askew in the lead and Veekay in P2 very close behind. By the end of lap #1 Rinus overtook Oliver and never looked back.
Ming hounded down Oliver for the entire 30 minutes race which ran for 17 laps around the world famous Watkins Glen, 3.4 miles long circuit with 11 turns and several elevation changes.
The entire Pabst Racing Team including its Manager/Owner, Tonis Kasemets – Engineer, Greg Blaser-Data Engineer, Jerome Guimont – Crew Chief for Calvin Ming, Jethro Austin – Crew Chief for Rinus Veekay, Dale Scott – Crew Chief for Lucas Kohl, Jim Giustino – Workshop Foreman, Chris Hammond – Race Transporter driver are being congratulated for a job well done.
