Cadillac style in a “dankey kyaart” economy at City Hall

Dear Editor,

The Georgetown Municipality is a classic case of some ‘Big Ones’ rewarding themselves with a Cadillac lifestyle in the donkey cart economy of the Council. It is unconscionable that some senior functionaries at City Hall, who are entrusted with the privilege of managing the affairs of the city, have opted to just reward themselves instead. How could they choose to use rate payers money to fly frequently around the world first class to many exotic and distant locations taking along administrative staff with them, instead of using that money to pay the garbage contractors instead?

How could they be allowed to use ratepayers taxes to lend themselves money to purchase vehicles etc interest free instead of going to the commercial banks? How could they be allowed use the Council’s welders to secure their homes with wrought iron on Council’s time which ratepayers have to pay for, instead of engaging private ironmongers?

How could those with multiple homes use a private guard service that the Council paid for to secure their multiple homes instead of hiring their own security? Why does the Council have to purchase cutting edge cellular telephones and pay exorbitant telephone bills for these municipal officials including for overseas calls?

Why does the Council have to provide chauffeurs, bodyguards, static security at their residences, personal assistants for these persons, whilst the ordinary municipal worker cannot receive his or her salary on time? When the books of the Council are finally audited one day, the ‘Fantastic Four’ and their cronies at the Georgetown Municipality will make the Enron Scandal, the Freddie Mac Scandal, the Lehman Brothers Scandal, and the Bernie Madoff Scandal all look like child’s play.

Anu Bihari