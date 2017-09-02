V Net Communications T20 blast bowls off tomorrow in Wakenaam

The seventh edition of the V Net T20 competition is set to commence tomorrow

in Wakenaam with two matches. Dubbed ‘V Net Communications T20 blast’, the tournament has attracted six teams namely, Sans Souci, Sans Souci Jaguars, G Square Cavaliers and Noitgedacht in group A; Zeelandia, Maria’s Pleasure and Good Success in group B.

The tournament was launched on Thursday last at V Net Communications office at 25 Delph Street, Campbellville, where Captain of Sans Souci Jaguars Siddiq Mohamed accepted the cheque and trophies on behalf of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC) from Manisha Mohamed of V Net Communications.

Speaking at the launching, CEO of the V Net Communications, Safraz Sheriffudeen said he is happy to be associated with cricket in Wakenaam once again and pledged his continued support. He informed that the winning team will receive cash and a trophy while the runner-up will take home a trophy, the man-of-the-match in the final, best bowler and best batsman in the tournament will also be given trophies.

Mohamed stated that the tournament is expected to be keenly contested and they are looking forward to partner with the entity for the development of the game on the island especially the youths.

WCC Secretary CC, Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to Sheriffudeen for the sponsorship, adding that national players such Keemo Paul and Ricardo Adams are products of this tournament.

Mohamed indicated that they are looking forward to an exciting competition and called on the public for their support. In the opening fixtures at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Sans Souci will play G Square Cavaliers at 09:30hrs and Good Success will take on Zeelandia at 13:30hrs.