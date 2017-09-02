Ralph Green/EBFA U-11 League kicks off…Grove Hi Tech and Diamond United register wins

Competitive football made a welcome return to the East Bank of Demerara yesterday

with the kick off of the 2nd annual Ralph Green/East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League.

Persistent rain over the past few months put paid to any ambitions of the association to play any form of football given the fact that the ground, Grove Playfield was inundated with water which left the facility soggy for a prolonged period.

Thankfully, the rain eased and the sun took over which allowed the association and the Grove/Diamond to collaborate to bring the ground to a state of playability, not 100% but some football which allowed the start of the Under-11 league, much to the excitement of the players.

Yesterday, five of the 10 teams turned up and two matches were played where Grove Hi Tech romped to a 5-0 win over debutants Samatta Point/Kaneville United in a Group B encounter while Diamond United got the better of Mocha

Champs 2-0 in a Group A match up.

Grove, third place finishers in the inaugural competition wasted little time in stamping their authority and signaling their intention to challenge for the top prize this year. Double strikes each from Jamal Cordis and Zuwdi Francois carried Grove to a solid win.

Cordis hit the back of the nets in the 1st and 4th minute with Francois adding his name to the score sheet in the 21st and 29th minute. The other goal was scored by Rayfield Hilliman in the 20th minute of a dominating display by the home team.

Diamond United netted in both halves of the 30-minute match to take full points against Mocha Champs. Ronaldo Adams opened proceedings in the 6th minute with the sealer coming from Jarrell George in the 24th minute.

The other team yesterday was Herstelling Raiders FC, the other teams informed that they were unable to attend due to children preparing to return to school on Monday. However, the players and coaches present were all presented with branded tee-shirts bearing the EBFA logo and the competition name.

The winning team would receive the Lien Trophy while there would be individual prizes for the Most Valuable Player (Trophy and Backpack), Best Goalkeeper (Trophy and Backpack), Highest Goal Scorer (Trophy and Backpack), Most Promising Player (Trophy and Backpack) and Most Disciplined Player (Trophy and Backpack).

Players noted their pleasure at being the first to play with customized balls which bears the EBFA logo. Only Players born on or after January 1st, 2006 are eligible to participate in the tournament. Matches would continue on Saturday.

Group A: Agricola Red Triangle, Herstelling Raiders, Mocha Champs, Diamond United, Diamond Upsetters.

Group B: Grove Hi Tech, Samatta Point/Kaneville FC, Friendship, Kuru Kururu Warriors, Highway United.