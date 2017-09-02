Not all plans does wuk

People always seh that when yuh refuse money yuh pocket full. Long time people use to walk wid money in a wheelbarrow. Then when paper come, people use to carry money in some big bag. However, criminals ketch on, and dem use to sit down and watch to see who walking wid big bag.

When that happen dem boys cry and beg people to use anything other than paper money in large quantities. Well Statia now telling dem that he not tekking any money that come in big bag. He telling dem that dem must either come wid a cheque or some other thing. That is de plan.

That mean that people who do funny things to get money cannot can’t wash that money by paying debt. Statia seh he trying to protect dem from de bandits. De truth is that he want dem to put dem money in a bank suh dem can pay dem taxes.

That wasn’t de case when de Chinee people carry nuff money in a brown paper bag to Rob de Earth to get a favour. That loophole plug. If somebody from Exxon want to give people nuff money dem can’t put that money in a paper bag. Dem got to deposit it in a bank account. And when that happen everybody gun see.

Dem boys seh that if Jagdeo get he own way, he gun change that rule just like how Papa Cheddi did change de rule fuh vehicle imports. De result was that people bring in anything and rob nuff people. Statia put back de law about wha kind of vehicle can get import.

And dem boys notice that de escape prisoner who get kill yesterday was planning to open a drug store. He had more medicine than some drug store. He had medicine fuh diarrhea, he had medicine in case he get shoot and need antibiotics and he had medicine fuh headache. He get shoot, but he couldn’t use de medicine.

Talk half and watch how de best plan does go wrang.