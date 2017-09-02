New Sports Minister wants Community grounds upgraded

Latest update September 2nd, 2017 12:55 AM
To negotiate for maximum funding
Newly appointed Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, 62 year-old Dr George Norton is of the belief that resurrecting sports facilities will aid the Ministry of Social Cohesion which he still heads as Minister of
Social Cohesion.
”I am very excited about this. There is no doubt about my interest in sports, and I have been exposed to the various cultures across the country. In my role as Minister of Social Cohesion, I have been privileged to work with all the groups across the country, and so I have an understanding of what is needed already. I have always been vocal about youth opportunities and I certainly see the youth population as being the agents of change, who can make social cohesion a reality in Guyana. And so I look forward to doing my best in both worlds,” Dr Norton said.
Minister Norton informed that he visited some rural communities including Corriverton in Berbice and other parts of the country and most of the residents raised the issue of grounds and playing fields to help foster cohesion through sports and family recreation.
”Most of them said there are these facilities in their communities but that they were not maintained and were unusable. I remember passing some of the grounds when in the opposition and now as a Government minister who is responsible for sports I will do whatever I can to have these problems fixed” said Dr Norton, the father of former Guyana Under-19 leg-spinner, George Norton Jnr.
It’s sad to see so many grounds including the Queen’s College, which has three grounds, in such a deplorable state” lamented the former QC student.
”I will approach the Finance Minister to get the maximum funds to start work on the grounds. I will have to negotiate with the Ministry since there are many such grounds throughout Guyana and bringing them back to what they were will cost a lot” explained Minister Norton.
Dr Norton informed that he indents to talk to the Minister of Communities and Ministry of Agriculture to see if his Ministry can utilize their equipment and Machinery for the ground rehabilitation projects which is very important, since he feels that sports venues builds unity and community spirit, reduces crime and improves health and concentration among students. (Sean Devers)
Sep 02, 2017Competitive football made a welcome return to the East Bank of Demerara yesterday with the kick off of the 2nd annual Ralph Green/East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League. Persistent...
Sep 02, 2017
Sep 02, 2017
Sep 02, 2017
Sep 02, 2017
Sep 02, 2017
If someone describes the following for you, tell me which country’s parliament you think that would have occurred in. The... more
The expansion of the fast food industry has long been felt to be associated with a growing economy. It is a misplaced idea,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]