Nand Persaud Group Of companies and Sky Plus express appreciation

Nand Persaud Group of Companies along with its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion group of No. 36 Macedonia, Corentyne Berbice is expressing thanks you to all those who contributed in one way or the other in making their recently held one-day Horserace Meet, “Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic”, a success.
The organisers have expressed gratitude to Office of the Prime Minister, Republic Bank, Trophy Stall, Dalip Trading, 4R Bearings and Belts, Marcel Crawford Jnr., Vimal Ganesh Trucking Service, I Dalloo, Annirude Ramcharitar Construction, Fazal Yunas Construction, Denroy Budhoo Trucking Service, Dennis De Roop, Mahesh Ramdeen, Hot and Spicy, Oneil,s Bar, Campton Sancho, Teeka Dai Ganesh Rice Farming and V Bharaspat Trucking Service, among others.
The committee will also like to say special thanks to Commander B Division Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams and ranks of the Guyana Police Force for their support which they would like to see maintained. Event coordinator, Mohindra ‘Mohin’ Persaud informed that the activity was well attended.
He also alluded to the fact that technology was use to decide the winner of a number of events.

