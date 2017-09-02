Nand Persaud Group Of companies and Sky Plus express appreciation

Latest update September 2nd, 2017 12:55 AM
Nand Persaud Group of Companies along with its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion group of No. 36 Macedonia, Corentyne Berbice is expressing thanks you to all those who contributed in one way or the other in making their recently held one-day Horserace Meet, “Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic”, a success.
The organisers have expressed gratitude to Office of the Prime Minister, Republic Bank, Trophy Stall, Dalip Trading, 4R Bearings and Belts, Marcel Crawford Jnr., Vimal Ganesh Trucking Service, I Dalloo, Annirude Ramcharitar Construction, Fazal Yunas Construction, Denroy Budhoo Trucking Service, Dennis De Roop, Mahesh Ramdeen, Hot and Spicy, Oneil,s Bar, Campton Sancho, Teeka Dai Ganesh Rice Farming and V Bharaspat Trucking Service, among others.
The committee will also like to say special thanks to Commander B Division Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams and ranks of the Guyana Police Force for their support which they would like to see maintained. Event coordinator, Mohindra ‘Mohin’ Persaud informed that the activity was well attended.
He also alluded to the fact that technology was use to decide the winner of a number of events.
Sep 02, 2017Competitive football made a welcome return to the East Bank of Demerara yesterday with the kick off of the 2nd annual Ralph Green/East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League. Persistent...
Sep 02, 2017
Sep 02, 2017
Sep 02, 2017
Sep 02, 2017
Sep 02, 2017
If someone describes the following for you, tell me which country’s parliament you think that would have occurred in. The... more
The expansion of the fast food industry has long been felt to be associated with a growing economy. It is a misplaced idea,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]