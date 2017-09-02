Guyana NRA mourns the loss of stalwart, Richard Fields

The Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) has been plunged into mourning with the passing of one of its stalwarts, long serving Vice President, Senior Counsel, Richard Berkeley Fields who was fondly known as

‘Dickie’.

Fields represented Guyana with pride over the years as a certain member of the Fullbore Long and Short Range teams which has dominated in the Caribbean and still does so for many years.

The disciplined, yet affable Fields was the Runner-up Sportsman of the Year in 1999. Such was the fierce and competitive nature of the man that he attended one of the most prestigious shooting competitions in the world, Bisley in England almost every year from 1979 to 2014 and would have won many medals at those championships which are still attended by many Guyanese, only last month, National Fullbore Captain Mahendra was there.

At the Caribbean level, ‘Dickie’ would have won the Individual Championship in the Land of the Flying Fish, Barbados in the197, he also won the Wogarth Trophy (Highest Score by an individual in the Benson & Hedges Team Match at the Caribbean Championships) with a score of 150.17 in the 2000’s.

Fields had a solid foundation in the sport of shooting which shot off in the early 1950’s when he would go to the rifle range which was located at Thomas Lands with his uncle. His being there as a boy scout was primarily to assist with cleaning of the ammunition since the ammo in use back then was not in the best condition.

After being in Queens College scouts he joined the Queens College Cadet Corps where his rifle shooting career shot off and he never looked back as he kept focus on the target hitting many Vs in Guyana, the Caribbean and further afield.

He then went on to be a member of the British Guyana Volunteer Force (BGVF) where he attained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant before he left to study Law in England in 1961. On his return in 1967, Richard Fields was admitted to the Bar. In 1974, he joined the Guyana National Rifle Association where he soon became one of the top riflemen in Guyana and the Caribbean.

The rest is now solid history.

He has left to mnourn his wife, Joan Wylde Fields nee Carter, daughter Susan Michaela Barnwell and son Dylan Fields, among others. The late Richard Berkeley Fields would be laid to rest next Wednesday.