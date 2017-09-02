Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship…Ol Skool Ballers humiliate Sparta Boss; Gold is Money, Tiger Bay, Leopold Street suffer similar fate

Despite their love, hate relationship with the fans, those that turned out on Thursday

night watched in disbelief as the once mighty Sparta Boss crashed to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Ol Skool Ballers as play in the inaugural Guinness Cage/Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship continued, at the National Gymnasium.

Marking the start of the Group stage, Ol Skool Ballers led by a hat-trick of goals from Joel McGarrell, who netted in the 6th, 19th and 20th minute not only taught the former Bosses a crushing lesson, but left them perilously close to exiting the championship.

With the loss, Sparta Boss will now have to win both of their remaining games to guarantee advancing. Recent winners of the ‘Keep Your Five Alive’ competition West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ also made life difficult for themselves after succumbing 1-0 to Mocha in a bruising encounter.

Another ‘big’ team to suffer a loss was Leopold Street which went down 4-3 to giant killers MBK All Stars in one of the most exciting clashes of the night. North Ruimveldt, Albouystown ‘A’, Future Stars, Back Circle and Hustlers continued their merry run with impressive wins over their respective opponents.

With no play scheduled for tonight due to the Machel Montano concert, all attention will now be placed on Tuesday night when the second round of action in the Group stage is set to be played, at the same venue.

Those games will be crucial for several teams as they attempt to position themselves for the impending knockout phase. Over $800,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs with the winner set to receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers will take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 along with trophies respectively.

Among the other sponsors on board are: Star Party Rentals, Faye Joseph, Claude Geddes Recreational Sports Club, National Sports Commission, Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine, Woodpecker Trophies & Sport, Y.K Investments & Pawn Shop, Henry Chase, Jai Signs, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and John Fernandes Ltd.

Following are the full results: Game-1: North Ruimveldt-1 vs Albouystown-B-0; Colin Daniels-13th. Game-2: MBK All-Stars-4 vs Leopold Street-3; MBK Scorers – Own Goal-2nd, Christopher Hyderkhan-5th, Nevon Haynes-6th, Oswald Cornette-20th. Leopold Scorers – Okanie Fraser-3rd, Samuel Hunte-8th, Orandel Williams-17th.

Game-3: Tiger Bay-1 vs Hustlers-3; Hustlers Scorers – Sunil Logan-12th and 15th, Josiah Charles-18th. Tiger Bay Scorer – James Meredith-4th.

Game-4: Albouystown-A-3 vs Showstoppers-0; Devon Dooker-5th, Marlon Nedd-14th, Tevin Curry-18th. Game-5: Mocha-1 vs West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’-0; Sceyon Hope-2nd.

Game-6: Future Stars-1 vs Pike Street Sophia-0; Keron Solomon-10th.

Game-7: Back Circle-2 vs Champion Boys-1; Back Circle Scorers – Runel Gordon-5th, Nick Williams-13th. Champion Boys Scorer – Lloyd Matthews-11. Game-8: Sparta Boss-0 vs Ol Skool Ballers-3; Joel McGarrell-6th, 19th and 20th.

Fixtures-September 5th

Hustlers vs Mocha -19:00hrs; Pike Street vs Albouystown-A-19:30hrs; North Ruimveldt vs Ol Skool Ballers-20:00hrs; Gold is Money vs Tiger Bay-20:30hrs; MBK All-Stars vs Champion Boys-21:00hrs; Future Stars vs Showstoppers-21:30hrs; Back Circle vs Leopold Street-22:00hrs;

Sparta vs Albouystown-B-22:30hrs.