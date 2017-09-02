GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – West Demerara

Golden Warriors & Jetty Gunners take full points; Uitvlugt, Den Amstel, Pouderoyen & Eagles draw

Following the latest round of matches in the West Demerara Football association leg of

the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League yesterday at the Den Amstel ground, West Coast Demerra, Golden Warriors and Jetty Gunners won their matches over Wales United and Crane Rovers, respectively.

The other two matches saw Den Amstel and Uitvlugt Warriors battling to a 0-0 stalemate while Eagles FC came from behind to earn an equal share of the points in the 1-1 draw with Pouderoyen which had taken the lead on 26 minutes through a Keanu Lawrence goal.

Ten minutes later, Eagles soared to the equalising goal on account of a clinical effort from Ronaldo Macey.

Golden Warriors came up with a golden performance following a golden goal off the boot of Brian Frederick to needle Wales United in their encounter. Frederick rocked the nets in the 42nd minute from the penalty spot in a keen battle between the sides.

The other club gaining full points on the day was Jetty Gunners which blanked Crane Rovers 2-0, Dwayne Thomas netting both goals for the winners was Dwayne Thomas in the 37th and 65th minute, respectively.