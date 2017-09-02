GABA/Banks DIH B’ball League…Colts continue win streak; Pacesetters lose twice on Thursday night

By Calvin Chapman

Rivalry in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), Banks DIH/Malta

Supreme, Powerade and Rainforest Water sponsored competitions continued with the second match-day of the week in the Under-23 and First Division leagues, on Thursday last.

Bounty Colts defeated Pacesetters 72-68 in the feature match of the night, a first division encounter which saw the reigning champions Colts continue their unbeaten streak, led by an outstanding solo performance from Shelroy Thomas who tallied a game-high 31 points.

This encounter had a total of 140-points, a much improved showing after a poor display in the UG vs. Sonics game on Wednesday night.

Pacesetters were unlucky to lose the game having led from the first to the third quarters but Colts showed why they’re champions in the final quarter pulling off a come from behind victory as Pacesetters squandered a 10-point (49-39) lead at the start of the fourth quarter, eventually losing by four-points, 72-68.

For Colts, Dave Causway’s 19 points combined well with Shelroy Thomas’ game high score to outplay Pacesetters in the dying moments of the game for the win. Sherland Legal (22) and Nathan Saul (19) were the leading markers for Pacesetters which squandered a huge lead to end on the wrong side of victory.

In the Under-23 match up, Plaisance Guardians comfortably defeated Pacesetters 66-52. It was double-trouble for the Pacesetters club on the night as they lost both their matches. Unlike the first division encounter against Bounty Colts in which they led from the first quarter until the third, it was a game of catch up against the Guardians which led throughout the match. Guardians were ahead in the first quarter 17-9; second 41-17 while pacesetters reduced the deficit significantly to a meager 6 points in the third quarter, 49-43.

However, the losers were unable to transfer that momentum into the final period of play as Guardians eased to victory. Nigel Bowen was the stand out player in the match with a game high 29 points which saw him burying five shots from downtown. Marvin Durant’s effort of 19 points was not enough to craft a Pacesetters win.

Meanwhile, games are scheduled to continue tonight at the Burnham Hard Court with three encounters. The first beginning at 17:30hrs will be an Under-23 matchup between Pacesetters and UG Trojans. Game two from 19:30hrs will be another Under-23 encounter, this time between Kobras and Colts while UG will bounce against Pacesetters in the final match of the night, a first division clash.