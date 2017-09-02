Drug smuggling probe…File with DPP, interdicted Chief Prison Officer to know fate soon

The Chief Prison Officer who was implicated in a drug-smuggling scandal at the Timehri Prisons earlier this month is likely to know his fate by next week.

Kaieteur News understands that a file on the investigation was sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday.

The Chief Prison Officer (whose rank is equivalent to that of police inspector), was detained, and later interdicted, after it was alleged that he facilitated the smuggling of a quantity of marijuana into the prison. The drug was concealed among a prisoner’s meals.

The incident occurred during a period of intense unrest at two of the country’s penitentiaries, which culminated with the razing of the Georgetown Prisons, the murder of a warder, and the escape of several inmates, including eight from the Georgetown Prisons and 13 from the Lusignan Prison. Most of the Lusignan escapees were recaptured and one was slain during confrontation with police ranks. Three Georgetown escapees are still at large.

A senior police official disclosed yesterday that CID ranks who conducted an investigation into the Lusignan escape found that none of the officers who were on duty were culpable. However, it was recommended that prison officers conduct regular emergency prison riot drills in accordance with their Standard Operating Procedures.

A probe into the riot and razing of the Georgetown Prison is ongoing.