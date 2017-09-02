Couple killed after motorbike slams into car

Latest update September 2nd, 2017 12:55 AM

A Thursday night ‘hang’ at Plaisance line top, East Coast Demerara turned out to be deadly for a former policeman and his girlfriend, after the motorcycle on which they were travelling, collided with a motorcar early yesterday morning at Cummings Lodge Railway Embankment, Greater Georgetown.
Dead are 38-year-old Malcolm Ross also known as “Shabba”, and Jewel Pestano, 20, of 99 Bel Air Street, Albouystown, Georgetown. Kaieteur News understands that Ross died on the spot.
His girlfriend succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Reports indicate that Ross and his girlfriend, who was the pillion rider, were proceeding west along the Railway Embankment on motorcycle CE 9653 at around 02:30hrs yesterday.
Ross was reportedly travelling at a fast rate when he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a Toyota Spacio HC 4097 which was heading in the opposite direction.
The driver of the motorcar was reportedly tested and found to be above the legal alcohol limit. He is in police custody assisting with investigations.
Kaieteur News understands that Ross and Pestano sustained severe injuries to their faces.
Ross’s wrists and feet were broken. Pestano suffered a broken hip and had two holes in her feet.
A relative of Pestano said that she only moved to Albouystown about four months ago after developing a relationship with Ross, who was a security officer at GEB.
She said that Pestano celebrated her 20th birthday last week and was waiting to be enlisted in the Guyana Police Force (GPF). According to the relative, a family member contacted her early yesterday morning via phone and informed her about the accident. She said that when she rushed to the hospital, Pestano’s body had already been taken to the mortuary.

