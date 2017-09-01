Latest update September 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Thunda in Guyana’ International Championship Wrestling event has been cancelled

Sep 01, 2017 Sports 0

What was supposed to have been the biggest mega-event to occupy the Cliff Anderson

Former WWE superstar MVP that was scheduled to compete at the ‘Thunda in Guyana’.

Sports Hall tomorrow, ‘Thunda in Guyana’ International Championship Wrestling, has been cancelled due to insufficient sponsorship, according to the Promoter of the event, Max Massiah.
Massiah related that although a few companies (Superbet, Rose Ramdehol Auto, Nand Persaud & Co, Poonai’s Pharmacy, Ganesh Parts & Terry Casa) supported the event, only 25% of the budget required to host the event was covered.
This was so due to most businesses reporting a steep decline in revenue, which prevented them from supporting the event in a tangible way. Max Massiah, said he will not give up in bringing Wrestling Superstars to Guyana, for the benefit of the children and families who are fond of the sport and would delight at being entertained “Live” by the superstars.
He related that, “I regret making such a decision, which was a tough one to make, but without the support from Government, corporate Guyana, and the Airlines, it was a decision with no other option.”

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 cricket …Win tonight takes Warriors to play-offs

Hero CPL T20 cricket …Win tonight takes Warriors to play-offs

Sep 01, 2017

By Sean Devers A win for the Warriors tonight in Jamaica over two-time Champions Tallawahs is the easiest route for them to qualify for the play-offs of the 2017 Hero CPL T20 cricket tournament but...
Read More
GABA/Banks DIH B’ball League…Eagles pip Kobras; Pepsi Sonics thump UG

GABA/Banks DIH B’ball League…Eagles pip...

Sep 01, 2017

‘Thunda in Guyana’ International Championship Wrestling event has been cancelled

‘Thunda in Guyana’ International Championship...

Sep 01, 2017

Banks DIH Inter Dept. Football …Evans double steers Central Services past Distribution Warehouse

Banks DIH Inter Dept. Football …Evans...

Sep 01, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 01, 2017

Guyanese Singh, Jamaican Nelson land mid-week doubles

Guyanese Singh, Jamaican Nelson land mid-week...

Sep 01, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Things are getting tighter

    The expansion of the fast food industry has long been felt to be associated with a growing economy. It is a misplaced idea,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]