‘Thunda in Guyana’ International Championship Wrestling event has been cancelled

Latest update September 1st, 2017 12:55 AM
What was supposed to have been the biggest mega-event to occupy the Cliff Anderson
Sports Hall tomorrow, ‘Thunda in Guyana’ International Championship Wrestling, has been cancelled due to insufficient sponsorship, according to the Promoter of the event, Max Massiah.
Massiah related that although a few companies (Superbet, Rose Ramdehol Auto, Nand Persaud & Co, Poonai’s Pharmacy, Ganesh Parts & Terry Casa) supported the event, only 25% of the budget required to host the event was covered.
This was so due to most businesses reporting a steep decline in revenue, which prevented them from supporting the event in a tangible way. Max Massiah, said he will not give up in bringing Wrestling Superstars to Guyana, for the benefit of the children and families who are fond of the sport and would delight at being entertained “Live” by the superstars.
He related that, “I regret making such a decision, which was a tough one to make, but without the support from Government, corporate Guyana, and the Airlines, it was a decision with no other option.”
