Six of one and half a dozen of de other

A Prime Minister had some words that is still applicable to today and all dem who trying to blind people when it come to Exxon should listen to this Prime Minister. De man seh, “The truth is incontrovertible; malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it but in the end, there it is.”

Jagdeo cultivate a culture of thieves in this country. People know dem can thief and get away wid it because even de police use to tun a blind eye. When dem boys ask, de same police use to tell dem how de people is a big one.

De Waterfalls paper expose most of de scampishness that use to happen in Guyana and de opposition stay foot to foot behind de Waterfalls paper. De same opposition use to respond to some of de skullduggery and de Waterfalls paper didn’t have to beg dem to respond. Dem use to call reporters and even give dem boys information.

That is why dem boys fought for a change because dem think dem gun get a difference. Now it look like dem only get a different pack of hooligans. Some of dem turning out to be worse than de prostitutes we had before. De things some of dem saying about the exposure of Exxon not only puzzling, but it got dem boys believing that some of dem deh in Exxon pocket.

Cathy tell a reporter that all de exposure happening because de Waterfalls paper didn’t get wha it want from Exxon. Is de same attitude Jagdeo use to exhibit. When he friends get expose he use to seh how de Waterfalls paper didn’t get something. Dem boys want all of dem to know that de Waterfalls paper only want de truth.

Dem boys also want to know wha Cathy husband didn’t get from Exxon. He was a big representative, but he end up talking up fuh Guyana against Exxon.

Rum Jattan is another one who upset. When dem boys ask him about de problems wha Exxon create in dem other country he ask dem, “Wha you want we do wid Exxon? Throw dem away?” Dem boys want to know if he pocket full.

Another Minister did get an e-mail from Exxon then he tell a reporter how Exxon seh that “This kind of exposure does happen after we lef, not before.”

De rest of ministers don’t respond at all. Dem boys want to believe a lot of things happening.

During de elections dem promise to jail all dem kavakamites. To date not one person charged. That telling de nation a different story.

Dem go in wid steam and fire. Dem mek de nation believe that dem would jail all of dem. It look like some of dem start thief too.

Dem boys don’t care who vex and who upset. De Waterfalls paper will continue to update and inform de nation bout anybody and every institution coming to Guyana to tek de wealth. When de politicians fail to represent de people, this newspaper and team will.

De only hope dem boys got is wid Soulja Bai. Dem love wha he seh de other day. That is de best statement so far. He is de only one who really serious bout transparency.

Talk half and know that de Waterfalls paper ain’t got no agenda but to represent de people.