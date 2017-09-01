PARALYZED BY PARTISAN POLITICS

We all know that there are a number of issues plaguing Guyana and even though there are several solutions for them, many have not been implemented due largely to partisan politics.

For decades, successive governments have failed to realize and understand that Guyana cannot be developed unless our politicians and the people work together and across party lines.

Since the late 1950s the ideology of partisan politics, which has become entrenched in our psyche, is a falsehood that has needed to be eradicated.

Working together means that there must be meaningful dialogue and authenticity between the government and the opposition and from all stakeholders, otherwise Guyana would remain completely and totally paralyzed by partisan politics. Bi-partisanship is possible with sincerity. What the country needs are sincere leaders who should put the interests of the country and its people first. Efforts to lead a bipartisan government have always been met with skepticism, because no one really believes in that kind of utopian rhetoric.

People believe that there are none among us, more partisan, corrupt and dishonest than our politicians. Others are of the firm opinion that politics does not change anyone; it merely reveals who a person has been all along before they became a politician. It is true that integrity is constructed on a solid foundation that cannot easily be shaken because of power and/or wealth.

Too many of us tend to believe that nothing can be done about the corruption, incompetence and mismanagement that have paraded as governance under the last administration. And too many people, including those in the opposition, believe that they were ordained to rule Guyana and that it was impossible to defeat them at the polls because no one votes on issues but on race. Although that changed in May 2015, the country needs a viable, non-partisan government with visionary and transformative leaders to transcend all biases that have, for far too long, corrupted our politicians to divide the races and orchestrate racial voting.

As an enlightened people, we must strive to tear down this corrupt and racial political system because of the inability or indifference of our politicians to do so. As mentioned earlier, the solutions are out there, but those in authority are not interested in any solutions that would not be beneficial to them.

For example, there are several Commission of Inquiry (COI) reports on how to deal with crime, the rehabilitation of prisoners and reforming the entire criminal justice system, but most of the reports are lying on shelves. There are several views on the diversification of the economy but none has been acted on. And there is an endless supply of opinions on other issues like reducing corruption, improving education, health care and the infrastructure, but they too have been cast aside.

While there is no shortage of ideas, it boils down to political will to implement them. Very few people dare to interrupt the corruption that runs rampant in almost every government agency and department, including the police force and the Guyana Revenue Authority, among others.

Apart from being the gravy train, could it be that all these corrupt officials and their families represent a huge chunk of prospective voters, which are more important to our politicians because their primary goal is to win elections?

How much longer are we going to allow partisan politics to stifle development?

For decades, partisan politics has paralyzed the country, but now is a better time than any for the government to turn over a new leaf, as the paralysis seems temporary. However, if it does not amend the Constitution and change the political system now, permanent paralysis is inevitable.