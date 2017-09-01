Narine’s ton in vain as Sunrisers beat Floodlights by 7 wickets

A fine century by Ramesh Narine was not enough to prevent Floodlights of Georgetown from going

down to Sunrisers of Essequibo Coast by seven wickets when the Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall and Nauth Motor Spares 20-over softball competition continued on Sunday last.

Narine blasted an unbeaten 139 as Floodlights posted 194-8, batting first at Golden Fleece Beach on the Essequibo Coast. Seo Sankar claimed 2-25; Sunrisers responded with 197-3 in 17.3 overs. Gopaul Deen struck 62 while Richard Patterson made 45 and Sunil Narine 37.

At Demerara Cricket Club, Amazon Masters beat Ariel Masters by seven wickets. Ariel Masters took first strike and scored 175-7. Rudolph Johnson made 41; Mohamed Rafeek 32 not out and S. Karran 29 not out.

Ralph Narine claimed 2-20 and A. Bacchus 2-29. Amazon Masters replied with 176-3 in 18.1 overs. D. Budhan stroked 53 while Salman Ghanie got 51 and Linden McKoy 25 not out. Fisherman XI overcame Regal Masters by seven wickets. Regal Masters batted first and managed 162-9. Eric Thomas made 31 and Eon Abel 30; Stanley Mohabir snared 2-48. Fisherman XI scored 166-3 in 14.2 overs in reply. Unnis Yusuf slammed 79 and Robert Mohan 52 not out. Ariel Masters got the better of Enterprise Legends by 107 runs. Ariel Masters posted 195-9, taking first knock. Fazal Ally scored 60 while K. Karran made 44; Vishwanauth Gobin captured 4-23 and D. Jaipersaud 2-25.

Enterprise Legends were sent packing for 88 in reply. N. Rooplall made 24 as Surujlall Kumar picked up 3-5 and Rudolph Johnson 2-15. The competition continues on Sunday. At Hydronie on the East Bank Essequibo, Ariel Masters will play Sunrisers at 10:00hrs and Parika Defenders will face Ariel Masters at 13:00hrs.

At Malteenoes Sports Club on pitch one at 10:00hrs, Regal Masters will take on Wellman, at 13:00hrs Amazon Masters will play Regal Masters. On pitch two at 10:00hrs Success and Farm will do battle while at 13:00hrs Regal Allstars will challenge Farm.

At GCC, Bourda on pitch one at 10:00hrs, HS Masters will entertain Amazon Masters, at 13:00hrs Enterprise Legends will play HS Masters. On pitch two at 10:00hrs Regal Allstars will match skills with Speedboat, at 13:00hrs Success will clash with Speedboat.