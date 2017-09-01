Laundering clampdown: GRA halts cash transactions over $2M

Latest update September 1st, 2017 12:55 AM
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is tightening up on money laundering, yesterday
announcing that it is halting all cash transactions over $2M at its offices.
The measure is being introduced to also reduce the security risk, GRA announced.
In a notice on social media, the tax collection agency explained that the decision has to do with security as well as tough new anti-money laundering laws.
“This decision has been taken both in context of the security risk such cash transactions pose on both the agency and the public, as well as Section 12 (3) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Regulations.”
GRA’s Commissioner-General, Godfrey Statia, said that in the new arrangements, any payments exceeding $2M should be made via cheques or other electronic payment options.
The measures would not come as a surprise, as several financial agencies are introducing tougher systems to ensure dirty money does not pollute the system.
Last year, the Coalition Government passed law changes to anti-money laundering regulations, increasing more monitoring, reporting and sanctions for companies and individuals that are involved in money laundering.
Institutions like banks, insurance companies, cambios and pawnbrokeries, are bound to
report suspicious transactions to the regulator – the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), which probes money laundering. There have been deep suspicions, with few prosecutions, that a number of businesses have been using the financial systems to wash dirty money.
With regard to the security risks, there have been several reports of persons being robbed just before or after transacting business with GRA. With cash transactions normal, the situation has been a major thorn in the side for GRA for some time now. It would mirror complaints of persons being trailed from the banks and robbed.
Sep 01, 2017By Sean Devers A win for the Warriors tonight in Jamaica over two-time Champions Tallawahs is the easiest route for them to qualify for the play-offs of the 2017 Hero CPL T20 cricket tournament but...
Sep 01, 2017
Sep 01, 2017
Sep 01, 2017
Sep 01, 2017
Sep 01, 2017
Among the persons that I have met, who are interested in the APNU+AFC coalition staying in power because they don’t want... more
The expansion of the fast food industry has long been felt to be associated with a growing economy. It is a misplaced idea,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]