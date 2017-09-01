Kaneville man to stand trial for murder of toddler in fire

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday committed 21-year-old Kaneville resident Nigel

Dodson to stand trial in the Georgetown High Court, at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Assizes, for the murder of eight-month old Romain Seth.

At the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the matter, Dodson was told by Magistrate Latchman that he will face a judge and jury for the indictable offence.

The Magistrate ruled that based on the evidence led by the prosecution, she was of the opinion that a prima facie case had been made out against the murder accused.

It is alleged that on January 23, 2017, while in the company of others, Dodson in the process of, during or after arson, murdered eight-month old Romain Seth.

The Prosecution’s case was led by Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves, who, in his closing remarks, told the court that he relied on the prosecution witnesses’ statements and the eyewitness who saw the accused exiting the premises via a fence after the fire was set.

The prosecution also told the court that Dodson lived in close proximity to the toddler. It is alleged that on January 21, he went to that home, the residence of the child’s grandmother, Michelle Menezes, claiming that he had placed a firearm in a tree in her backyard and he was not locating it.

As a result, he is alleged to have threatened the family to set the place on fire and kill everyone in it. Two days later, the home was set ablaze and the toddler perished as a result.