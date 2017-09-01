Guyanese Singh, Jamaican Nelson land mid-week doubles

Winnipeg, Manitoba, CMC — Rohan Singh and Tyrone Nelson led the customary Caribbean domination of Wednesday’s mid-week race card at Assiniboia Downs with a pair of wins each.

Singh, the 52-year-old, Guyana-born reinsman, has now moved his aggregate of wins for the season to 42 — opening up a six-win lead on his nearest rival for the jockeys’ title at central Canada’s main racetrack, whose season comes to a close on September 10.

Nelson, the 32-year-old, Jamaica-born jockey, is in a two-way tie for sixth on 26 wins with Trinidad & Tobago’s Prayven Badrie at the track, where all but two of the jockeys in the top-10 have their roots in Caribbean countries.

Singh advanced his claims for top jockey this season, when he guided 8-5 second favourite Dance Tizway to a half-length victory in the CAN $8,800 second race contested over 1,100 metres on the dirt track.

He got the two-year-old, bay filly to take over in the middle of the homestretch and hold on for victory in one minute, nine seconds flat. Singh returned to enhance his claims for champion jockey, when he piloted the 8-1 favourite The Spimeister to a 3 ¾-lengths victory in the CAN $15,000 sixth race, going 1,600m on the dirt.

He ensured the six-year-old, bay gelding was never headed after he took a short lead before getting him to open up entering the final turn to run away for a winning time of 1 min, 40 2/5 secs. Nelson was aboard the 3-1 second choice Dunne’s Dream which won the CAN $8,700 fourth race contested over 1,600m on the dirt.

He put the five-year-old, bay mare to challenge on the outside into the final turn and drew away in the middle of the stretch to win 2 1/4 lengths clear in a time of 1:43 4/5. Nelson followed up with a 1 ¼-length win astride the 9-2 chance Silent Auction in the CAN $8,700 seventh race, going 1,100m on the dirt.

He forced the pace from the outside on the six-year-old, grey mare, and got the old girl to open up late in the turn and hold to finish in 1:07 1/5. Other winning Caribbean jockeys on the day’s seven-race card were: Dario Dalrymple on the 13-2 choice Morning Mixer in the CAN $8,500 first race and fellow Barbadian Antonio Whitehall on the 20-1 long-shot Sumerian Bell in the CAN $12,000 fifth race.

Top 10 Jockeys at Assiniboia Downs @ Wednesday, August 30, 2017

1 Rohan Singh (GUY) 42 wins; 2 Alfredo Morales 36; 3 Christopher Husbands (BAR) 32; 4 Kayla Pizarro 30; 5 Antonio Whitehall (BAR) 28; 6=Tyrone Nelson (JAM) 26; 6=Prayven Badrie (T&T) 26; 8=Renaldo Cumberbatch (BAR) 21; 8=Chavion Chow (T&T) 21; 10 Stanley Chadee, Jr (T&T) 12.