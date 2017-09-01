Latest update September 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice

Sep 01, 2017 Sports 0

NA United blank Monedderlust

New Amsterdam United moved into the third place spot on account of a 2-0 win over

Joshua Butts & Jamal McCalmont

Monedderlust on Wednesday afternoon last at the #5 ground when competition in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued in the Ancient County.
In recording their fourth win in five matches, NA United got their goals either side of play from Jamal Mc Calmont in the 19th minute, Joshua Butts sealing the deal on 85 minutes in a match that produced lots of fireworks.
Monedderlust remains in fifth place on six points suffering their third loss in five matches. Cougars hold down the top spot on 15 points with Paradise Invaders in second on 12 points the same as NA United and Hopetown Rangers with a better goal difference.
One match will be played on Sunday at Burnham Park when NA United will be in action again, this time they will play Paradise form 15:30hrs.

