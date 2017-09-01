Latest update September 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

GABA/Banks DIH B’ball League…Eagles pip Kobras; Pepsi Sonics thump UG

Sep 01, 2017

The Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), Banks DIH/Malta Supreme,

Eagles’ Patrice Agrippa goes to the ring during their match against Kobras.

Powerade and Rainforest Water sponsored first and Under-23 basketball leagues bounced on on Wednesday night at the Burnham Hard Court, Middle Street with two matches.
In the main event, Pepsi Sonics defeated University of Guyana Trojans 43-31. Despite the low score line sharing resemblance of a school boy match, this game was competed in the first division league.
Trevor Smith led Pepsi Sonics with 18 points while Akeem Kanhai was the top scorer for Trojans with 11 points in a very ordinary display of basketball. The first match, an Under-23 match-up, saw the out-of-form Eagles scraping past an under-performing Kobras 83-82.
Eagles, the 2015 Under-23 champions, had lost their previous two matches against Bounty Colts and University of Guyana Trojans while Kobras are having an underwhelming time in the competition so far.
The Kobras were out to get a win under their belt and add to the woes of Eagles. They had a good start as they led during the first half by 11 points, 23-12. However, Eagles soared back by the end of the first half and reduced the deficit to one-point with the score, 42-41.
Kobras fell behind drastically in the third quarter which saw Eagles romping to a 16-point lead to finish the period 71-55. During the final period of the game, the Kobras rekindled their fighting flame and rallied back but came up an agonizing one point short of the Eagles’ tally.
Kobras’ Amoniki John scored the joint game high 20 points which was matched by Eagles’ Captain, Travis Belgrave. Belgrave had great support from Nikosi Allicock (19) and Shemar Huntley (18) in the very nerve racking encounter.

