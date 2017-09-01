EID-UL-ADHA MESSAGES

Today Kaieteur News joins the rest of the country in wishing our Muslim brothers and sisters Eid Mubarak on this holy day of Eid-ul-Adha. Other organizations have also expressed similar sentiments as seen below:

EID-UL-ADHA MESSAGE FROM PRESIDENT DAVID GRANGER

I extend greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2017.

We recall, at this time, the unshakeable faith of the Prophet Abraham, who was willing to sacrifice his only son as an act of obedience to God. The preparedness of the Holy Prophet to make the supreme sacrifice is proof of his total commitment to the teachings of Allah and is today observed in Guyana and all over the world with the sacrifice of an animal, which is divided among family members, friends and neighbours and the remaining third is given to the poor and needy.

This act of charity is an inspiration to all Guyanese and reminds us that it is only by the personal commitment of each citizen to the ideals of empathy and common purpose, our country can develop into a Nation characterised by unity, harmony, prosperity and a sense of decency.

On this most sacred occasion I call on all Guyanese to renew their commitment to the ideals and the spiritual foundation of this nation, as well as the building of an inclusive political culture.

Guyanese, let us learn from the lessons of charity and compassion for our fellow man from our Muslim brothers and sisters and let us work together for development of our country.

PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS REFORM

The People’s National Congress Reform extends greetings to the Muslim Community in Guyana and, indeed, to all Guyanese, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

On this occasion Muslims recognize the value of self-denial and the sacrifice of the things they love. The act of submission by the Prophet Abraham is an example of genuine surrender to the will of God, which should be emulated by all.

The preparedness of the Holy Prophet to make the supreme sacrifice, as proof of his total commitment to the teachings of Allah, should inspire us all to strive towards the ideals of brotherly love, peace, justice and empathy towards one another.

It is only by the personal commitment of each Guyanese citizen to the above stated ideals can our country develop into a Nation characterized by unity, harmony and a sense of decency.

The PNCR has always been and will always remain respectful of Guyana’s cultural and religious believes that our diversity has worked and can continue to work to the country’s advantage. In this latter regard, it should be remembered that it was the PNC Government, under its Founder Leader, Forbes Burnham, which paved the way for each of the country’s major religious groups to observe their holy days as National Holidays.

Our Party remains committed to ensuring unity in diversity so that our beloved country can experience real development and progress.

###

PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend greetings and best wishes to the Muslim communities here in Guyana and in the Diaspora on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

A national holiday, Eid-ul-Adha reminds of unbridled humility and the willingness to selflessly make sacrifice in obedience of God. Its message is seen as pertinent to the spiritual upliftment of all mankind which redounds in peace and togetherness. It comes during the annual Holy Pilgrimage to Mecca, The Hajj; a journey that embodies sacrifices in the quest to fulfill religious obligations and which is demonstrative of the teachings of equality.

Its observance continues to exemplify humane characteristics of generosity, morality and love for others, especially the less fortunate. In a diverse society like Guyana where religious boundaries are often transcended, these attributes have proven their value not only in catalyzing and strengthening bonds among our people, but which continue to forge better understanding and appreciation of our cultures.

As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate in traditional ways, the occasion once again brings into focus the many sacrifices Guyanese have made over time for self-advancement and nation building with the common objective of a better life and future for all. The PPP remains mindful of these sacrifices and those that are currently ongoing.

As Guyanese endure this challenging period, our Party is cognizant of their ingrained resilience and resoluteness which is fortified knowing that with sacrifices come rewards. The PPP urges that the message and significance of Eid-ul-Adha be foremost in the minds of all so that hope flourishes.

###

GUYANA AGRICULTURAL AND GENERAL WORKERS UNION

Even as mankind is caught up in a continuous life-long efforts to achieve personal and international peace; to acquire material and economic well-being based on general access to education, good health and food and job security, the peoples of the world long ago realized that spiritual development is an indispensable requirement for solace and a bedrock for our very progress, indeed, our very happiness in the future.

World religions provide us guidance that has helped us, in instances, through generations to cope with life’s many severe challenges. Islam, too, a world-wide faith with a following of hundreds of millions, has given guidance not only to its followers, but its teachings have found world-wide acclaim.

Against those reflections, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) is again pleased to share in the Eid-ul-Adha joy of our Islamic Community as it observes this important activity of the Islamic faith.

The willingness of Ibrahim to obey God’s (Allah’s) command to sacrifice his dearest “possession” – his only son – must be a spiritual inspiration to all Muslims and a reminder of the importance of sacrifice in our life and especially as we face its vicissitudes.

GAWU greets Guyana’s Muslims on this special day, which has been fittingly recognized by our nation and which significance is highly valued by us all. As we strive to go forward, we all need to recognize the value of sacrifice in realizing our dreams and aspirations. A happy Eid-ul-Adha to the Muslim community from GAWU.

###

FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT TRADE UNIONS OF GUYANA

The Eid-ul-Adha/Azha religious legend is a powerful inspirational story of man’s willingness to submit and sacrifice as commanded by God.

The Islamic version that spawned the festival of Eid amongst the Prophet Mohamed’s followers bears a striking similarity to one of sacrifice in the Christian Holy Bible. This illustrates the oneness of mankind’s belief in a higher creator whose commands can both test and strengthen the faith of believers.

Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmail, holds lessons for us ordinary mortals of all faiths. Our love and respect for the God we choose as our spiritual foundation should supersede any earthly authority which beholds us to do their bidding. When we submit to God, he blesses us with endless mercies and gifts just as he substituted an animal for the son Ibrahim willingly presented. It also holds advice relevant to giving to others that which we could afford to assuage their stringent needs.

In Guyana at this time, we are all being made to endure some form of economic sacrifice in our daily lives and existence. The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) hopes that our current hardships and sacrifices will result in early bounty just as Allah granted the dutiful Ibrahim.

###

THE INDIAN ACTION COMMITTEE (IAC)

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) wishes to extend greetings to all Guyanese citizens, especially those who are adherents of Islam, on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, a national holiday.

The IAC recognizes that Eid–ul–Adha is a time for believers to learn the value of self- denial by making a sacrifice of the things they love, to Almighty God.

The IAC understands that Prophet Ibrahim’s great act of submission is thus regarded solely as an example of genuine surrender to the will of his creator.

The IAC feels that today, more than ever, human beings need to incorporate the lesson of this great sacrifice with humility thus underlining the importance of the festival in memory of Prophet Ibrahim’s great act of faith, many centuries ago.

The IAC exhorts everyone in the spirit of self-sacrifice to not forget the poor and needy in our community, by sharing the sacrificial offerings with them.

The IAC sincerely hopes that this holy observance can bring people of different religious, ethnic and social backgrounds together in a spirit of national unity.

The IAC understands also that the festival of Eid-ul-Adha falls on the third day of Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca which is made by millions of Muslims every year. The IAC congratulates our brothers and sisters from home, who have undertaken this journey and extend good wishes for their safe return.

The IAC calls upon all Guyanese to ensure that this country remains a peaceful one and in the future, a prosperous nation.