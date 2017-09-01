Latest update September 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Corona Invitational Football …Quarterfinal matches to begin this evening at GFC ground

Sep 01, 2017 Sports 0

Quarter final play in the Corona Invitational Football Tournament organized by the

Riddim Squad (Black) vs. Eastveldt in round-robin action, recently.

Petra Organisation is set to unfold from this evening at the GFC, ground following round-robin rivalry.
The eight teams that will contest this stage of the competition are Camptown, Pele, Santos, Police, Riddim Squad and GFC along with the unbeaten Western Tigers and Northern Rangers.
Tonight’s double header commences at 19:00hrs with Camptown facing off with Northern Rangers with the loser going home. The other unbeaten club, Western Tigers, pegged as one of the favourites to win this competition will try to get past Pele FC in the feature match from 21:00hrs.
The two remaining quarterfinal matches will be played on Sunday when Santos match skills with Police in the curtain raiser at 19:00hrs while the home side GFC will play Riddim Squad in a much anticipated shindig in the main event.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 cricket …Win tonight takes Warriors to play-offs

Hero CPL T20 cricket …Win tonight takes Warriors to play-offs

Sep 01, 2017

By Sean Devers A win for the Warriors tonight in Jamaica over two-time Champions Tallawahs is the easiest route for them to qualify for the play-offs of the 2017 Hero CPL T20 cricket tournament but...
Read More
GABA/Banks DIH B’ball League…Eagles pip Kobras; Pepsi Sonics thump UG

GABA/Banks DIH B’ball League…Eagles pip...

Sep 01, 2017

‘Thunda in Guyana’ International Championship Wrestling event has been cancelled

‘Thunda in Guyana’ International Championship...

Sep 01, 2017

Banks DIH Inter Dept. Football …Evans double steers Central Services past Distribution Warehouse

Banks DIH Inter Dept. Football …Evans...

Sep 01, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 01, 2017

Guyanese Singh, Jamaican Nelson land mid-week doubles

Guyanese Singh, Jamaican Nelson land mid-week...

Sep 01, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Things are getting tighter

    The expansion of the fast food industry has long been felt to be associated with a growing economy. It is a misplaced idea,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]