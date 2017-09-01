Corona Invitational Football …Quarterfinal matches to begin this evening at GFC ground

Quarter final play in the Corona Invitational Football Tournament organized by the

Petra Organisation is set to unfold from this evening at the GFC, ground following round-robin rivalry.

The eight teams that will contest this stage of the competition are Camptown, Pele, Santos, Police, Riddim Squad and GFC along with the unbeaten Western Tigers and Northern Rangers.

Tonight’s double header commences at 19:00hrs with Camptown facing off with Northern Rangers with the loser going home. The other unbeaten club, Western Tigers, pegged as one of the favourites to win this competition will try to get past Pele FC in the feature match from 21:00hrs.

The two remaining quarterfinal matches will be played on Sunday when Santos match skills with Police in the curtain raiser at 19:00hrs while the home side GFC will play Riddim Squad in a much anticipated shindig in the main event.