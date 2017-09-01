Corona Invitational Football …Quarterfinal matches to begin this evening at GFC ground

Latest update September 1st, 2017 12:55 AM
Quarter final play in the Corona Invitational Football Tournament organized by the
Petra Organisation is set to unfold from this evening at the GFC, ground following round-robin rivalry.
The eight teams that will contest this stage of the competition are Camptown, Pele, Santos, Police, Riddim Squad and GFC along with the unbeaten Western Tigers and Northern Rangers.
Tonight’s double header commences at 19:00hrs with Camptown facing off with Northern Rangers with the loser going home. The other unbeaten club, Western Tigers, pegged as one of the favourites to win this competition will try to get past Pele FC in the feature match from 21:00hrs.
The two remaining quarterfinal matches will be played on Sunday when Santos match skills with Police in the curtain raiser at 19:00hrs while the home side GFC will play Riddim Squad in a much anticipated shindig in the main event.
Sep 01, 2017By Sean Devers A win for the Warriors tonight in Jamaica over two-time Champions Tallawahs is the easiest route for them to qualify for the play-offs of the 2017 Hero CPL T20 cricket tournament but...
Sep 01, 2017
Sep 01, 2017
Sep 01, 2017
Sep 01, 2017
Sep 01, 2017
Among the persons that I have met, who are interested in the APNU+AFC coalition staying in power because they don’t want... more
The expansion of the fast food industry has long been felt to be associated with a growing economy. It is a misplaced idea,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]