Banks DIH Inter Dept. Football …Evans double steers Central Services past Distribution Warehouse

Latest update September 1st, 2017 12:55 AM
A double strike from Kevin Evans guided Central Services to a 3-0 win against Distribution Warehouse when the Banks DIH Inter Department 5-a-side football competition continued on Wednesday night at Thirst Park.
Evans gave his team the lead in the 3rd minute before Sheldon Hope doubled the advantage in the 11th. Evans netted his second in the 14th minute. Stores beat Distribution Warehouse 3-1 in another group B match.
R. Dublin put Stores ahead in the 3rd minute and netted his second two minutes later while Lewis Downer extended the lead in the 13th. Marlon Thomas pulled one back just before the 15 minutes of regulation time. Stores and Central Service played to a scoreless draw.
In group A, Beer Plant and Trisco drew 2-2. J. Sobers opened the scoring for Trisco four minutes into play before C. Massiah found the equaliser one minute later. Massiah gave his team the lead in the 13th but O. McKay drew Trisco level one minute from time.
Berbice Branch and Sales played to a 0-0 stalemate while Berbice Branch beat Beer Plant 1-0 with C. Joseph finding the back of the net in the 12th minute. The competition continues on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Sales won the final of the dominoes competition which was contested at the Sports Club. Sales marked 77 games while Wholesale Liquor Store finished second on 72 and Water Plant third, on 58.
