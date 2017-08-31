Woman who broke leg in manhole seeks compensation from City Hall

Mayor Patricia Chase-Green has called on staff of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council to be more careful in carrying out their work and dealing with the public following claims from citizens for millions of dollars in damages.

Addressing the Council at a statutory meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Chase- Green disclosed that the Council has received requests for compensation from two citizens, who are claiming millions of dollars as a result of acts, they claimed, were committed by officers of the municipality.

Chase-Green said that the Council has received letters from Jenny Boston, a 51 year old woman, who fell into a poorly secured manhole at the Route 42 minibus park about a week ago. The other individual is a driver whose vehicle was stripped after it was seized by City Constabulary Officers.

The car owner is claiming $2M worth of damages after his vehicle was allegedly vandalized while in the possession of the City Constable Department.

During the meeting, Mayor Chase- Green also made a special appeal to constabulary officers, not to harass street vendors for minor infractions.

“Please let us be respectful to those persons offering to sell. We have to be careful how we are pulling in people who are selling lace and socks. We are getting too many complaints and the Council could not afford to bear additional financial burdens.”

The Mayor also warned that officers found damaging the property of citizens will be surcharged and penalised.

Boston is the latest victim to suffer injuries after falling into a manhole located in Georgetown. The woman, a security officer from Henry Street, Werk en Rust Georgetown is nursing a broken left leg.

She said that she encountered the manhole while returning home from the Stabroek Market.

City Hall is tasked with securing the manholes across the city.

As such, the woman is holding the City responsible for her injuries.

However, the Mayor said that Boston is yet to submit a full medical report before the Council can review her claim and decide on the best possible way forward.