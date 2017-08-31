Three teens and two adults remanded on armed robbery charges

Latest update August 31st, 2017 12:59 AM

Guyana's Leading Daily

Aug 31, 2017 Court Stories, News 0

Two adults and three teenagers were remanded yesterday after appearing in the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Alex Moore to answer to the charge of robbery under arms.
Parmanand Samaroo, 22, Delon Johnson, 24, a miner, and three teens, ages 15,16 and 17 were jointly charged with the offence.
The 16 and 17 year old both pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to them, and were refused bail. However the 15-year-old, Samaroo and Johnson pleaded Guilty and was placed on $75,000 bail each.
They are to return to court on October 2nd 2017.
According to the facts of the case, the accused men on Saturday 19th August, 2017 at Main and King Street New Amsterdam, armed with a gun and cutlass, robbed Prakash Seenarine of $140,000, property of Feroze Ali.
They were arrested a few days ago. A toy gun, a cutlass, and a hooded jersey were among items allegedly recovered from some of the suspects.

