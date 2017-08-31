Seventh Courts 10k race set for October 1st launched yesterday at Company’s main Branch

Courts Guyana Inc. in collaboration with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will be hosting the 7th Annual Courts 10K Road Race on the October 1st, 2017. This event which continues to grow and garner support from athletes, gyms and other health enthusiasts from around the country, is now a part of the AAG calendar, being the largest 10K Race in Guyana.

In total, Courts Guyana Inc. is investing in excess of $2,000,000 in this year’s race to ensure the success of the event as the company is proud of the growth it has seen throughout the years. The event is opened to runners in the junior, senior and master’s categories for both male and females and Courts will be handing out $1,500,000 in cash, prizes and trophies.

Courts Marketing Manager Pernell Cummings, explained during the launch yesterday that in the race’s 7th year, “We’re (Courts Guyana Inc.) very happy to be contributing to athletics in Guyana and also the overall fitness of the Guyanese people. I must thank the AAG for continuing their partnership with us and for making this event a success.”

The race which will be held on Sunday, October 1, will commence at the Courts Main Street Store at 06:00hrs and follow a prescribed route. A 3K event will be held simultaneously for the company’s staff and the first to third place finishers for both male and female will be awarded with cash prizes and trophies.

Cleveland Forde and US-based Euleen Josiah-Tanner are the defending male and female champions. Forde clocked 32 minutes 40 seconds (32:40.0) to win last year’s 10K, while Josiah-Tanner ran 40:12.20.

Head of the AAG Aubrey Hutson stated during the launch yesterday that, “What we’re (AAG) trying to do is include some of the school athletes who are left out because of the age restriction of the IAAF.

This year, we will put athletes between ages 10 – 15 years-old, those preparing for the School’s Championship, to do a ‘Golden Mile’ around Main street where we go up to Lamaha Street and return.”