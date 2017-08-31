Search still on for drowned seven-year-old

Up to yesterday, coast guard ranks were out in the Atlantic searching for the body of seven-year-old Jayleena Titus, who drowned on Saturday at the Kingston seawall, Georgetown while on a fishing trip.

Kaieteur News was informed that the ranks from Maritime Division searched in the vicinity of Kingston and Kitty but were unable to locate the body.

When contacted, the child’s mother, Onika Henry said that they are hoping to find the body as quickly as possible so that she can give Jayleena a proper farewell.

The seven-year-old drowned after accompanying her father, Richard Titus, her 10-year-old brother, Jason, and a cousin to an area near the Marriott Hotel to fish.

Her brother, who witnessed the ordeal, said that while his father was fishing, he and his cousin were playing in the water. He said that while his sister was also in the water, she was closer to land.

“Me and my cousin were playing in the water and my father called my sister and she went and when she come back, she come and put her hands around me and I take her back (to the shallow part) and I tell her not to come out back,” Jason Titus related.

He further noted that there was a boat close-by and he warned his sister about going close to it.

“I went back with my cousin and we were playing and when I look back, I didn’t see my sister and after I start look around, I see her hands in the air so I send my cousin to call my father and I went to save her.”

Jason reportedly reached to his sister and tried to grab her but she bit his hands and when he let go for a second, she disappeared beneath the water.

“When I pull away my hand, I didn’t see her anymore and I search the water for her but she wasn’t there,” the sibling revealed while adding that he too almost drowned but managed to swim to safety.

The 10-year-old revealed that while he could swim a little, his sister cannot swim.

Ms.Henry revealed that she does not live with the children and had seen her daughter the day before she died. She also added that the little girl would cry to go everywhere with her father. She was the smallest of four children.