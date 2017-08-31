Ride with your helmets on, warns Traffic Chief

as 15 motorcyclists killed in eight months

Traffic Chief, Dion Moore yesterday warned motorcyclists of the danger of riding without helmets.

He made reference to the three recent deaths of motorcyclists at Goed Fortuin Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Airy Hall, Mahaicony.

Cleon Perreira, of Middle Walk, Buxton, was proceeding east along the northern carriageway on the Better Hope Public Road when a 19-year-old suddenly turned into his lane, causing him to fall off his cycle and died on the spot on Sunday.

On Monday, Arnold Tinnis was riding at a fast rate, west along the southern carriageway of the ECD Public Road at Mahaicony, when he ended up in the path of a truck while negotiating a turn.

Last Saturday, Joseph James, heading north along the WBD Public Road collided with a bus.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Moore said that 15 motorcyclists were killed as compared to 29 for the same period last year.

“This year our intention was to reduce the numbers,” the traffic chief pointed out, while urging riders to wear their safety helmets.

“Ensure you wear your safety helmets in the correct fashion. Sometimes, it is strapped on the rear seat of the bike or sometimes the riders have it on their head but it is not property strapped—it is a dangerous practice,” Moore said.

He said that helmets reduce the extent of injury in the event of an accident. The traffic chief also advised motorcyclists and drivers to drive within the speed limit, and at a speed at which they can control their vehicles or bikes.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 00: 10 hrs yesterday on the Liliendaal Public Road, ECD, that resulted in the death of motorist Terrence Bowen, 36, of lot 62 Atlantic Ville, ECD.

Investigations revealed that Bowen, who was the lone occupant of car PVV 7104, was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the ECD Public Road when he lost control and his vehicle slammed into the bridge of the Ocean View Conference Centre.

As a result of the impact, the front windscreen shattered and Bowen was flung into the Centre’s Compound. He sustained severe injuries.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the GPHC.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that Bowen was driving at a fast rate.