Police Youth and Sports Clubs being revived in Berbice Commander takes hands on posture

Reflecting on his own upbringing and the importance of education coupled with the need to keep the youths gainfully occupied, Commander of the Guyana Police Force ‘B’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams along his second in command, Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper have planned to ensure a number of youths are well equipped to return to school for the new term.

Using the various Police Operational Youth Clubs across the county, the youths are expected to be presented with school kits. Commander Williams recently made a special presentation to 11 year-old Mervin Colwyn Roberts of Glasgow Housing Scheme.

The youth who gained 458 marks at the National Grade Six examinations was awarded a place at the Berbice High School. Due to Roberts’ inability to equip himself with the relevant items for his attendance at school, his neighbor, Rural Constable, Janice Carmichael took note and approached Commander Williams to assist, which he readily agreed to do.

Subsequently, a number of items were handed over to Roberts which included school uniforms, footwear, school bag, books and pens. Commander Williams in remarks mentioned the importance of education.

Himself, a graduate of the University of Guyana on three occasions and presently reading for a Masters in Criminal Justice and Executive Leadership at a University in the USA, Williams wished Roberts God’s continued blessings and promised to keep following his progress.