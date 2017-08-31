Latest update August 31st, 2017 12:59 AM

Mason remanded for teen’s murder

Aug 31, 2017 Court Stories, News 0

Accused: Ivor Thom

A 44-year-old mason has been charged with murdering Vishram Mohabir, 19, of 253 Ramphal Street, Williamsburg Corentyne, during an altercation at a wash bay.
Ivor Thom, who was unrepresented, appeared yesterday in the Reliance Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh.
In response to Magistrate Singh, the accused said that this was his first appearance in court. However, Prosecutor Leon Robertson told the court that Thom has had various brushes with the law during the period of 2013-2014.
He was previously charged for assault, threatening language, wounding and trafficking in narcotics. He was ordered to return to court (Albion Magistrates Court) on the 12th September, 2017.
On Sunday August, 27, 2017 at a wash bay along the Williamsburg Public Road a fight broke out during a “Back to school” event.
It is then that Thom allegedly stabbed Kunal Singh, a 16-year-old who was at the party with his 19-year-old brother Vishram Mohabir. It was reported that after Thom rushed towards Singh, stabbing him to both of his arms, Mohabir noticed the commotion and ran to his brother’s assistance. Mohabir was stabbed to the neck and chest. Police ranks who were nearby apprehended Thom, while Kunal and his severely injured brother, Mohabir, were taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital.
Mohabir succumbed to his injuries.
The alleged murder weapon (a knife) was retrieved from the scene of the crime.

