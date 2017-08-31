Liliendaal robbery… Ex-prison warder was being investigated for smuggling contraband into prison

Investigators are starting to make a criminal connection as they begin to look into the life of 24-year-old Trydon Munroe, who was killed when he and two accomplices tried to rob a businesswoman at Liliendaal Railway Embankment, Greater Georgetown on Tuesday.

Munroe’s first strike was a report made to the prison authorities that he had been smuggling contraband into the prison.

A senior prison official yesterday confirmed that the 24-year-old was written to about the allegation and an investigation had been launched.

Additionally, the ex-prison warder was regularly absent from duty and as a result, he was dismissed for breaching the agency’s regulations.

Kaieteur News was informed that investigators have received information that Munroe was involved in other robberies. His brother was also gunned down while trying to rob a woman.

One of Munroe’s accomplices, Mark Griffith is hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being shot. The police are hunting for the individual who transported them to the scene but fled after gunshots rang out.

This newspaper has learnt that in May 2015, the businesswoman who is also a supervisor of the Interior Flight Services, suffered a similar fate when bandits invaded her home and shot her and her son, who had tried to defend himself with a cricket bat.

The woman was shot three times and her son was shot once. The two gunmen fled their home without taking anything.

Regarding Tuesday’s robbery, the police said that the investigation revealed that the woman and her armed escort went to Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and collected several parcels, containing raw gold.

As they were returning to Georgetown on the Railway Embankment, a dark-coloured car drove past their vehicle and began driving slowly in front of them before it came to a stop, preventing the businesswoman from proceeding forward.

Munroe and Griffith then exited from the back seat of the vehicle and approached the woman’s car. The bandit, who was armed, demanded that she hand over the bags containing cash and gold.

Kaieteur News understands that the bags containing the valuables were handed over to the two men and as they were making their way back to their car, the security man came out of his car and opened fire on the men.

Reports are that the two bandits dropped the stolen bags and attempted to run towards their vehicle but the driver sped away.

This newspaper was informed that Munroe attempted to return fire but collapsed on the roadway where he was later confirmed dead.

His accomplice managed to escape, but made it easy for the lawmen by walking into the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.