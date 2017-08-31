Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Competition Upsets highlight exciting opening night; Group stage starts tonight

It was upset galore on opening night of the inaugural Guinness Cage/Three Peat Promotions Indoor Competition which got started on Tuesday night, at the National Gymnasium. Played before a large crowd that included Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste and Banks DIH Communications Manager Troy Peters, the thirty –two teams that were on show treated the fans to an exciting brand of football with quite a few underdogs registering upsets against some well established teams.

Among the early casualties was Sophia who were soundly beaten 3-0 by newcomers MBK All Stars, while Ol Skool Ballers squeezed past Broad Street 2-1 and West Demerara’s Showstoppers edged a strong Tucville unit 1-0.

Teams from the Mining Town of Linden found the going tough with Guinness national champions Dave & Celena All Stars losing in a penalty shootout against Pike Street, Sophia, who were returning to competition after a hiatus, while Silver Bullets exited the competition after going down to Tiger Bay 1-2.

However, some of the other top teams advancing to the Group stage are Sparta Boss, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Tiger Bay, North Ruimveldt, Albouystown ‘A’ and ‘B’, Hustlers, Future Stars, Back Circle, Champion Boys, Mocha and Leopold Street.

Over $800,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs with the winner set to receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers will take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 along with trophies respectively.

The other playing dates for the championship are August 31, September 5, 7, 9 with the final set for September 16, at the same venue. Among the other sponsors on board are: Star Party Rentals, Faye Joseph, Claude Geddes Recreational Sports Club, National Sports Commission, Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine, Woodpecker Trophies & Sport, Y.K Investments & Pawn Shop, Henry Chase, Jai Signs, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and John Fernandes Ltd.

Once again the Organisers are asking all to work together with them to pull off what is already shaping up to be an exciting and successful tournament. The Group stage commences this evening with eight scheduled games, starting at 19:00hrs.

The fixtures are as follows: Albouystown-B vs North Ruimveldt-19:00hrs, MBK All-Stars vs Leopold Street-19:30hrs, Hustlers vs Tiger Bay-20:00hrs, Albouystown-A vs Showstoppers-20:30hrs, Gold is Money vs Mocha-21:00hrs, Future Stars vs Pike Street Sophia-21:30hrs, Back Circle vs Champion Boys-22:00hrs, Sparta Boss vs Ol Skool Ballers-22:30hrs.

Opening night’s full results are seen below:

Day-1/Game-1

MBK All-Stars-3 vs Sophia-0

Peter George-4th

Oswald Cornette-8th

Kevon Lythcott-10th

Game-2

Ol Skool Ballers-2 vs Broad Street-1

Ol Skool Scorers

Roy Cassou-8th

Darrell Quallis-10th

Broad Scorer

Also Jervis-10th

Game-3

Showstoppers-1 vs Tucville-0

E. Thomas-11th

Game-4

Pike Street Sophia-0 vs Dave and Celena’s All-Stars-0

Pike Street won 2-0 on penalty kicks

Game-5

Tiger Bay-2 vs Silver Bullets-1

Tiger Bay Scorer

Deon Alfred-4th and 10th

Silver Bullets Scorer

Jermaine Samuels-6th

Game-6

Albouystown-B vs West Back Road

Albouystown-B won via walkover

Game-7

Leopold Street-1 vs Plaisance-1

Leopold Street won 5-4 on sudden death penalty kicks

Leopold Scorer

Orandel Williams-3rd

Plaisance Scorer

Vincent Thomas-9th

Game-8

North Ruimveldt-1 vs Melanie-0

Gerald Gittens-5th

Game-9

Hustlers-1 vs Bent Street-0

Daniel Ross-4th

Game-10

North East La Penitence-0 vs Mocha-0

Mocha won 1-0 on penalty kicks

Game-11

Champion Boys-2 vs Channel-9 Warriors-0

Lloyd Matthews-2nd

Mario Eastman-5th

Game-12

Albouystown-A-1 vs Alexander Village-0

Marlon Nedd-3rd

Game-13

West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’-2 vs Campbellville-0

Jamal Haynes-6th

Carl Tudor-8th

Game-14

Future Stars-1 vs Agricola Gas Team-1

Future won 1-0 on penalty kicks

Future Scorer

Keron Solomon-8th

Agricola Scorer

Nehemiah Gomes-4th

Game-15

Back Circle-1 vs New Market Street-1

Back Circle won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Back Circle Scorer

Andy Duke-12th

New Market Scorer

Dwayne Lowe-9th

Game-16

Sparta Boss-2 vs Vryheid’s Lust-0

Sheldon Shepherd-8th

Gregory Richardson-10th