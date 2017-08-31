Dr Norton intends to resolve cricket elections issues Naming Stadium stands to be re-visited

By Sean Devers

Minster of Social Cohesion Dr George Norton has been given the added responsibility of Minister of Culture, Youth & Sports with that portfolio officially taking effect from tomorrow when he will move from the Office of the Presidency to Ministry of Sports building on Main Street, Georgetown.

Dr Norton began his work as Sports Minister on Tuesday at Eugene F Corriera International Airport at Ogle where he welcomed home Guyana’s double Under-19 Champions along with the Director of Sports Christopher Jones on behalf of the Guyana Government.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport in his first interview as Sports Minister, Dr Norton said the cricket issues regarding elections will be on the front burner to be resolved as soon as possible. He said he was not aware if former Sports Minister Nicolette Henry had met with Cricket Ombudsman Pastor Winton McGowan as she had promised when the Cricket Stakeholders and representative from the GCB/CGI met with her and Attorney General Basil Williams at his office last month following a protest by the Stakeholders outside his office two days earlier.

He promised to find out more on the matter and possibly meet with the two parties since he wants the elections to be held and have this matter resolved. Sources have indicated that Pastor McGowan had resigned and Norton said if that is so then he would have to find another suitable person to carry out the functions of the Ombudsman.

Asked what he thinks about the naming of the Stands at the Providence Stadium, Dr Norton said he is in favor of that being done.

“It’s important to honor our outstanding cricketers at our only International cricket ground and the naming of the Stands will be revisited. I also believe that the names of other Guyanese who have contributed significantly should be on other places of interest so that people would know who did what for this Country.”

During the CPL matches in Barbados and other places air time on International TV was allocated to talk about players whose names are on the stands at their grounds and during the Tri-nation series which was played here, Trinidadian TV Commentator Fazeer Mohammed remarked that Guyana was only place he had seen Stands named, Red, Green and Orange adding that the powers that be maybe do not think that Guyana ever produced an outstanding cricketer.

When approached three months after the Coalition Government was voted into power, the Sports Minister said she did not want to spend the rest of her term of office defending the names on the Stands but Dr Norton has a different view.

“The naming of the Stands would honor those players and at the same time give Guyana recognition especially when games are broadcast on TV and I don’t think people will have any problem with the names suggested. I personally endorse Reds Pereira’s name on the Media Centre” said Minister Norton.

Dr Norton said as Sports Minister he would work closely with the Director of Sports who has the list of names suggested for the stands.

“We (Dr Norton & Jones) go back a long way. We were in the trenches together…he is my buddy. So I am looking forward to working with him on the matters of concern in the Sports fraternity and see how best they can be fixed. I will get the suggested list of names from him” disclosed Dr Norton.

The new Sports Minister promised to try to be accessible to the Media inclusive of those covering Sports.