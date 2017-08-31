Latest update August 31st, 2017 12:59 AM

Victory Chasers Circle Tennis club (VCCTC) of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara won the AL Sport and Tour Promotions female Circle Tennis first place trophy by defeating Banks DIH Sports Club at the Nimes ground.
In the match which was played last weekend, Victory Chasers batted first and scored 331-5. Banks DIH SC were restricted to 221-10 in reply, with player of the game Alicia Thornton hitting 52.
Meanwhile, in the mixed team category, Banks DIH Sports Club recorded their first win, turning back the challenges of Victory Chasers CTC which batted first and mustered 96-7 off 40 deliveries. Banks DIH CTC replied with 111-3.
These matches were part of the community Uprising Youth Club of Bagotville, day of sports.

