Twenty Team North Pakaraima Football Tournament Underway

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe on Sunday last declared open the North Pakaraima’s Football tournament being hosted by Paramakatoi Village, Region 8.

This is the first time officials from the Government and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) are witnessing action in the twenty-team, male and female competition which has been ongoing for close to fifteen years. Six female and fourteen male teams are participating in this year’s competition, drawn from Paramakatoi, Kopinang, Tuseneng, Monkey Mountain, Kanapang, Kurukubaru, Chuing Mouth, Chenapou, Bamboo Creek, Kato, Itabac and Maikwak.

Minister Garrido-Lowe during her address pledged the Ministry’s commitment to provide support for the tournament since she is pleased with the dedication shown by villages to preserve this competition over the years.

”You were waiting on word as to when to travel so when you were told to travel you were ready and Mr. President this is how dedicated and devoted the people are in these communities. This is how football influences our people that they walk for distances fetching their pots and pans and hammocks and come and tie them up and be here for days and play the best games they can play.”

Region eight according to Minister Garrido-Lowe, possesses a rich and unique indigenous talent that must be showcased around the country, the reason for her and the head of the local football fraternity attending the tournament.

Meanwhile, GFF President Wayne Forde is the first sitting President to attend the tournament. He has committed to working with the Ministry to develop football in the hinterland, while also commending Minister Garrido-Lowe for her commitment and passion for football and football development.

”I think that today represents a momentous occasion for the people and for football in Paramakatoi. The hard working, committed Minister Valerie Garrido-Lowe is responsible for me being here, she is persistent and passionate about football and the development of the indigenous peoples and we as a federation see this as a glorious opportunity to working in partnership with her.”

He added that they have done tremendous work in the development and expansion of football in the hinterland communities since, “For the first time we have a female Under-17 team that has a total of seven players from the indigenous communities and five indigenous Under-15 players who recently returned from overseas and we at the federation understand that we would never develop football in Guyana unless we can tap into the exceptional talent that exists within these communities so you have a partner with you.”

Forde noted that the stakes are also high since teams emerging winners of the male and female competitions will be given the opportunity to compete in a tournament in Georgetown. The Ministry donated trophies for the winning teams, while the GFF donated a quantity of football gear to the participating teams.

Following the opening ceremony Kato’s Female defeated Chenapou 1-0 in the tournament’s opener. Other teams to record wins were Kanapang Female Team, Chenapou and Kurukubaru which upset home team Paramakatoi.

Matches are set to continue today with the third place play off and the finals of both competitions.