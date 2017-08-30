Team Guyana emerges Champs at Int. Martial Arts tourney in Suriname

Rake in 79 medals

Team Guyana came out winners against their Surinamese counterparts in a just concluded International Martial Arts tournament held in the Dutch country. The 32-member Guyana team bagged a total of 79 medals (34 gold

27 silver 18 bronze).

The team was led by Soke Dr. NazimYassim, Shihan Lloyd Ramnarine and Professor Dr. Christopher Norville and included a combination of students from the Guyana Mix-Martial Arts Karate Association (21) and the Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy (11).

Held in Nickerie, students of the Guyana Mixed-Martial Arts Karate Association dominated the Free form and the 7 – 10 division Points Sparring while the students of Soke Nazim, The Guyana Int’l Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy was outstanding in the Traditional Katas, Traditional Weapons Katas Points and Full Contact Fighting.

Guyana Mixed-Martial Arts Karate Association won 58 medals (20 gold 20 silver 18 bronze) and the Guyana Int’l Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy achieved 21 medals (14 gold 7 silver).

Soke Dr. NazimYassim said that he is very pleased with the team’s performance and that his dream is becoming reality of having one united Karate/Martial Arts team to represent Guyana on the international scene.

Gratitude was extended to Shihan Lloyd Ramnarine and the Guyana Mixed-Martial Arts Karate Association, Professor Dr. Christopher Norville of the Guyana Martial Arts Masters Association International and team Kyokushinkai Guyana along with parents, supporters and all others who assisted.