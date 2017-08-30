Petra/Corona Beer Invitational Football …Santos, GFC and unbeaten Tigers win to solidify their quarterfinal spots in

The Corona Invitational Football Tourney continued on Monday night with the three final round round-robin matches at the Georgetown Football Club ground. Santos began the evening’s play in exciting fashion with an

8-0 drubbing of the young Eastveldt team.

That game began at 5:00pm and by 5:24, former Alpha United winger William Europe, netted the first of Santos’ goals. Europe completed his brace in the 63rd minute taking Santos’ tally to 5-0 at that time.

Kacy John was the most prolific in the match scoring a helmet-trick. He gained successes in the 51st, 62nd, 78th and 88th minute while Sherwin Skeet (26th minute) and Lionel Holder (90th), scored a goal each in the rout.

The second match saw GFC making light work of Beacons FC 4-1 much to the delight of the home crowd. Benjamin Opara who led GFC with a brace opened the scoring in the first minute of the match which was received with much fanfare from the supporters.

Alerto Da Santa then doubled GFC’s lead in the 22nd minute before Beacon’s Quasan McCauley ensured that his team finished the first half not too far behind with goal in the 34th minute. In the second half, Beacons would have rightfully believed that they had a chance of overturning their one-goal deficit but goals from Dwayne Roberio in the 55th minute and Opara’s second in the 66th squashed those hopes.

The final match of the triple header was a mouth-watering clash between the unbeaten Western Tigers and Police Football Club. The Tigers kept their record in the Corona Invitation Football tournament unblemished with a calm 2-1 victory over the Policemen.

Western Tigers drew first blood when Dwayne Mc Lennon finished expertly in the 20th minute after getting behind Police’s defense. Police rallied hard in the very combative clash and got success in the 42nd minute through an Antonio Wallace goal.

The second saw both teams enjoying their fair share of attacking plays but the Tigers proved more clinical and comfortably clawed their second goal in the 71st minute as Phillip Rowley’s effort found the back of Police’s net.

Those games brought the end of the round-robin stage and the quarterfinals will begin on Friday, September 1st with two of the four clashes. Camptown will play the second unbeaten team in the competition, Northern Rangers in the first match at 19:00hrs while Western Tigers will have a rematch against Police at 21:00hrs.