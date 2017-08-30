MSC Open Basketball League…Raiders extinguish Flames; Falcons puncture Pistons

After faltering in their two opening matches, number one seed Retrieve Raiders have clawed back into contention in the Mackenzie Sports Club Open Basketball League with their second win by a solid 65-47 margin over Block 22 Flames when action continued at the MSC Hard Court on Sunday night last.

Bankers Trust Falcons gained their first win in four outings downing Christianburg Pistons 65-59 in the opening match of the night.

Raiders now have two matches remaining and should they win, it might just be enough for them to reach the final four and be in contention for the championship. Raiders, with this back to back win has moved to six points, the same as the other three top rated clubs in this seven team competition.

Two of the other three teams on six points, Half Mile Bulls and Victory Valley Royals are both unbeaten after three matches, respectively.

Bankers Trust Falcons gained their first win of the league in their fourth match, getting past Christianburg Pistons 65-59. They were led by Quincy Richmond with 21 points, Lawrence Simon contributed 11, Stephan Duncan 10 and Thornton Wilson, 9.

Lennox Lewis led the scoring for the Pistons with 18 points while teammate Otis Williams got 13 and Mark Louis 10 as the Pistons’ winless run continued.

Matches will continue tonight at the same venue from 18:30hrs when Falcons bounce against Jets in the battle of the ward teams. Feature play pits the unbeaten sides, Half Mile Bulls and Victory Valley Royals in what is anticipated to be a fierce contest.