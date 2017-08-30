Inter Ministries Tapeball re-scheduled for Friday

The Inter Ministries; Government Agencies Tapeball cricket competition that was set for Sunday last, has now been re-scheduled for this Friday at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac starting at 09:00hrs.

Teams are asked to note that registration will be closed today at 16:30hrs and can be done through James Lewis on 628 1656 or 666 5857. Among the teams that have registered so far are Melanie, Better Hope, Cummings Lodge, West Dem NDC, Eccles NDC, Craig NDC, Enmore NDC, Enterprise NDC and Pleasance NDC.