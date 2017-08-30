Imam Bacchus and Sons director Baksh wants to see better sporting facilities in Essequibo

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Imam Bacchus Sports Club ground at Affiance on the Essequibo Coast is undoubtedly

one of the better cricket grounds in Guyana. The facility which was built some six years ago played host to the recently concluded Essequibo Cricket Board Busta 40-over first division tournament which was won by East Bank Essequibo.

The facility which is being maintained by Imam Bacchus and Sons Ltd. also hosts club cricket in the area and one of the Directors of the entity Samad Baksh said adequate facilities are needed for the development of the young players.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport on Sunday, Bacchus said their love for the game is what motivated them to construct and maintain the facility so that it can benefit the community. “We had a ground in this village, but after that venue was disbanded a few years ago, we decided to put in place another ground because we want to assist in the development of the young cricketers here,” he said.

”Usually where there are good grounds there are good cricketers, this ground is open to cricket organisations here so the players can get maximum benefit.”

”Cricket is a major recreational activity in Essequibo so we choose to go after the sport, having such a facility will motivate the youths and it is one way of giving back to the society,” stated Baksh who would like to see more businesses

get involved in sports.

He added that while cricket in Demerara and Berbice were powered by the sugar estates, they don’t have such resources in Essequibo so the company would spend quiet a decent amount of their earnings on cricket.

Even though we have more players in the national teams now, I would still like to see more competitive cricket being played in the county,” he added, stating that the company recognised the need for suitable facilities to promote the game and keep the youths meaningfully occupied.

While they have erected a new pavilion at the ground, Baksh said he is looking forward to partner with the Government so they can further develop the facility.

”We can’t rely on each other, we all have to make an effort to get things done if we want our youths to improve, not only in sports, but in their education as well because if you don’t get a chance to represent your country as an athlete, then there are other things you can do such as being an umpire, coach, commentator or a journalist,” he said

Among the players that have represented the club are Ronsford Beaton, Alfred Maycock, John Fly, the late Courtney Gonsalves, Yougeshwar Lall, Lathcma Rohit and Rovindra Madholall.