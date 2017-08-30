GWI orders water tanks cleaned at city schools

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has intensified its water quality monitoring exercises throughout Guyana. It said that checks have unearthed a number of worrying finds with recommendations made for immediate actions at a number of schools.

With the commencement of the new academic year approaching, emphasis is being placed on nursery and primary schools as these are the more vulnerable groups with regards to direct water consumption by students.

As these exercises are completed, GWI said will be publishing the results of the water quality tests.

In Georgetown, samples were taken from primary schools in an effort to assess the microbial quality of the water.

“A detailed list of schools has been provided by the Ministry of Education, so that the exercise can systematically cover all of the nursery and primary schools within the various regions.

Based on this list, there are 29 primary schools and 32 nursery schools in Georgetown.”

The first batch of primary schools monitored included Comenius Primary, Queenstown; Enterprise Primary, Lodge; F.E Pollard Primary, Kitty; J.E Burnham Primary, Kitty; North Georgetown Primary, Woolford Avenue; Rama Krishna Primary, Kitty; Redeemer Primary, Campbellville; Sophia Primary, Sophia; St. Agnes Primary, Church Street; St. Ambrose Primary, Third & Light Streets; St. Angela’s Primary, Thomas Street; St. Margaret’s Primary, Camp Street; St. Sidwell’s Primary, Vlissengen Road and Hadfield Sts; Stella Maris Primary, Woolford Avenue and Tucville Primary, Tucville.

GWI said that of the schools monitored, a number of them recorded issues regarding the water quality in the tanks. It was recommended cleaning be done before the commencement of the new school term next Monday.

Based on the results, urgent cleaning was recommended for the tanks at F.E. Pollard Primary; David Street, Kitty; Redeemer Primary; Stone Avenue & Sixth Street, Campbellville; and North Georgetown Primary, Woolford Avenue.

“Whilst these locations require urgent attention, routine cleaning is still recommended at all locations to prevent any growth of pathogenic organisms,” GWI warned.

GWI also disclosed that a second round of testing found that all samples from a number of other schools were free of E.coli, except in the case of Agricola Primary.

“GWI will investigate the Agricola Primary to see whether any contamination may be occurring along the distribution to this school.”

The primary schools now requiring urgent attention include F.E. Pollard Primary; Redeemer Primary; North Georgetown Primary; Agricola Primary; South Ruimveldt and St. Stephen’s Primary.

“This water quality monitoring exercise is ongoing as we pursue nursery schools and primary schools which we were unable to reach. Secondary schools are next on the agenda,” GWI disclosed yesterday.