Guyana Softball Cup 7 is on, November 3rd to 5th

Latest update August 30th, 2017 12:55 AM
The seventh edition of the Guyana Softball Cup organised by the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) is set to commence on November 3 in Georgetown and conclude, two days later.
Members of the GFSCA executive met with Director of Sport Christopher Jones recently to brief him on the tournament and other undertakings by the association. A release from the association stated that nine teams from New York, Florida, Canada have already confirmed their participation.
Following their installation of lights at the DCC ground in Queenstown, The GFSCA recently constructed an all weather cricket practice facility at the venue. Currently, the association in collaboration with DCC is staging a hard-ball Under-13 tournament which is being sponsored by Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Spring Waters and Nauth Motor Spares.
Having won the Masters category of the Guyana Cup in 2016, the GFSCA took part in a Softball tournament held in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, New York and Canada earlier this year and were successful in the Masters division in Orlando and New York.
