GPHC wants “free flow” of traffic within its vicinity

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has over the years been dealing with a worrying inconvenience, related to crowded streets and driveways meant for ambulances. The roadways have oftentimes been

blocked and passage difficult at crucial times, due to vendors on the parapets of the hospital, along with a vast number of taxi drivers in proximity.

This was highlighted yesterday by an official of the institution

The particular need of the hospital, according to the official, “Is for the free flow of ambulances and other vehicles bringing patients to the hospital and free flow for transfer from this side to the other side, and we also wanted to establish around here an environment that is healthy, even though it’s their thing… they (street vendors) are selling etcetera, we expect a certain standard to be upheld”.

It was explained that the situation is one that has been present over the years, despite many initiatives explored. The issue resulted in a meeting being held, just recently, with both the vendors and taxi drivers, at which there was “a good turnout”.

The official disclosed that, “our intention is basically to create a system where the taxi drivers and the vendors earn their bread and butter and we get our work done”.

During the meeting, the opportunity was given to discuss the burning issue of impolite mannerisms exhibited by taxi drivers. The hospital official explained that, “Everybody wants to make a dollar, and we even talked to the taxi drivers about the way that they approach people…So we are trying to raise the bar a bit, because, for instance, we would be going out and then you hear somebody shouting ‘taxi deh mommy, taxi deh babes’. You know? At the same meeting we asked them to refer to people in a more respectful manner”.

It was disclosed that the meeting also touched on their mode of dress, “It was mentioned that they should not be driving with three-quarter pants and slippers and all of that. We wanted to establish a system on a level of decency and some of them agreed, but although this was done, some people still shout out “taxi deh mommy” and “taxi deh babes”.

“Since it was accepted for so long, changing that now will take some time, and I think that they will accept in time to come that it’s all about the good to society. We have to encourage that.”

As it relates to the vendors, the official said, “We cannot move them from there, and this is why we try to go through the way of discussing with them, us working together and keeping the place clean, of having a nice, orderly arrangement outside there where they park, etc”.

The official added that the hospital sought their compliance in this regard, and made the point to all who attended the meeting that it could be a relative of the vendors or drivers that is being rushed to the hospital. “It is something that definitely has to be a collaborative effort in the understanding of both sides, bearing in mind that we are in the business of saving lives.”

“We are putting some systems in place, but not anything which will not make people uncomfortable, because at the end of the day, we owe it to the patients. We basically had an overall agreement to work it out in that way.”