GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – West Demerara

Den Amstel swamps Jetty Gunners; Uitvlugt Warriors by WO from Golden Warriors

Competition in the West Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League is set to continue on Friday and Sunday at the Den Amstel

Marksmen All! From right, Joshua Fraser, Anthony Benn, Keswyn Fraser, Ruben Dainty, Mortland Peters, Tadius Edwards, Malcolm Miggins and Mark Powell.

Community Center ground.
On Friday from 09:00hrs, Crane Rovers will take on Jetty Gunners followed by a clash between Golden Warriors and Wales United at 11:00hrs. Den Amstel, fresh from a huge win over Jetty Gunners will come up against Uitvlugt Warriors which will be a much sterner test from 13:00hrs.
The final match on Friday from 15:00hrs brings together Eagles FC and Pouderoyen. On Sunday, Den Amstel will open against Golden Warriors at 09:00hrs with the final match from 11:00hrs between Eagle FC and Jetty Gunners.
In latest action on Sunday last at the same venue, Uitvlugt Warriors did not have to break a sweat as they were winners via the walk over route from Golden Warriors.
The story of the day however was the mauling that was inflicted by Den Amstel on Jettey Gunners, a huge 15-0 triumph.
The players leading the goal feast were Keswyn Fraser with ahelmet-trick (20, 48, 51, 53), Ruben Dainty achieved a hat-trick (36, 65, 70), Anthony Ruben hit in a double (5, 10) with one apiece for Mortland Peters (2), Patrick King hit in an own goal in the 25th minute, Mark Powell (34), Malmcolm Miggins (60), Tadius Edwards (75) and Joshua Fraser from the penalty mark in the 80th minute.

